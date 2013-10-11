Collection
Published Ministry of Defence Service Inquiries (SIs), Board of Inquiries (BOIs) and Military Aircraft Accident Summaries (MAAS).
This collection provides all published Service Inquiry (SI) reports. A number Board of Inquiry (BOI) and Military Aircraft Accident Summary (MAAS) reports are also available below. Links to the UK Governemnt Web Archive have been provided below were reports were previously published on the Ministry of Defence’s old website
A service inquiry is held after an military incident, which results in death or serious injury in order to understand the circumstances, and any changes to procedures or equipment to prevent recurrence.
Service Inquiries (SI)
For guidance about Service Inquiries please see the ‘Guide to Service Inquiries (JSP 832)’ available in the UK Government Web Archive.
Service Inquiry into the death of a civilian climber during Rescue 137 on 25 February 2013
Service Inquiry into the Watchkeeper (WK006) Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) accident at Boscombe Down Aerodrome on 2 November 2015
Service Inquiry into an accident involving a Puma HC MK 2 (XW229) in Kabul, Afghanistan on 11 October 2015
Service Inquiry: accident involving the Falcons display team on 22 June 2014
Service Inquiry into death of a serviceman from 5 Rifles in Paderborn, Germany on 18 June 2015
Service Inquiry into the Watchkeeper (WK031) Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) accident at West Wales Airport on 16 October 2014
Service Inquiry into death of a Royal Marine during an endurance march on Dartmoor Training Area on 28 May 2015
Service Inquiry: accident involving Lynx Mk 9 ZF540 on 26 April 2014
Service Inquiry: incident involving Voyager ZZ333 on 9 February 2014
Service Inquiry: incident involving Gazelle XZ936 on 2 June 2014
Service Inquiry: accident involving Tornado ZD743 and Tornado ZD812 over Moray Firth
Service Inquiry: accident involving Sea King ZE428 at RNAS Yeovilton
Service Inquiry: accident involving Tucano ZF349 at RAF Linton-on-Ouse
Service Inquiry: accident involving Hawk TMk1 XX177 at RAF Scampton
Service Inquiry investigating the accident involving Chinook ZA708 on 10 Aug 10
Service Inquiry into the aviation fuel contamination at Mount Pleasant Complex during the period 25 Jun to 05 Aug 11
Service Inquiry report into the incident involving Lynx XZ210 on 1 Dec 11
Service Inquiry report into the occurrence involving Squirrel HT1 ZJ276 on 20 April 2012
Service Inquiry report into the occurrence involving Chinook ZA671 on 07 April 2012
Service Inquiry: shooting incident onboard HMS Astute, Southhampton
Service inquiry: accident involving Red Arrows Hawk T Mk1 XX179 near Bournemouth
Service Inquiry investigating the accident involving Unmanned Air System (UAS) Hermes 450, ZK515 on 2 October 2011
Service Inquiry: low flying incident Tornado ZA557, Peebles
Service Inquiry: incident involving Chinook ZH898, oxfordshire
Service inquiry investigating the accident to Tornado GR4 ZG792 on 27 Jan 11
Service Inquiry report into accident involving Puma XW211 on 5 Jul 2011
Service Inquiry: grounding of HMS Astute, Isle of Skye
Service Inquiry: Puma ZA934 helicopter crash, Catterick
Service Inquiry report into the Red Arrows accident in Crete on 23 March 2010
Service Inquiry investigating the accident to Tutor G-BYXR
Service Inquiry into the flooding of HMS Endurance
Service Inquiry into the death of Capt JA Philippson
Service Inquiry: investigating the accident to Tornado F3 ZE 982
Service Inquiry investigating the accident to Tutor Aircraft G-BYUT and G-BYVN
Internal reviews
Operation Telemeter internal review
HMS Antrim Op Corporate report of proceedings
Board of Inquiries (BOIs)
A number of the BOIs previously published on mod.uk can be found in the list below. If you are unable to find the BOI you’re looking for please visit the Boards of Inquiries available at UK Government Web Archive.
Board of Inquiry report into the death of Pte James
Board of Inquiry: Squirrel ZJ 247 helicopter crash, Kingscott Valley
Board of Inquiry report: death of English D P CEM1
Board of Inquiry report investigating the accident to Tornado GR Mk4, ZA554
Board of Inquiry report into the grounding of HMS Superb
Board of Inquiry into the loss of HMS Portland's Lynx XZ724 helicopter on 8 December 2004
Board of inquiries in The National Archives
Board of Inquiry into the loss of Hercules XV179 (Iraq 30 Jan 05)
Board of inquiry into the circumstances leading up to the deaths of six Royal Military Policemen
Military Aircraft Accident Summary (MAAS)
Following the completion of a full RAF Board of Inquiry into the causes of a serious military aircraft accident, the Directorate of Air Staff prepares a Military Aircraft Accident Summary (MAAS), which is presented to Parliament. It is written in non technical language and is designed to be read and understood by the non specialist. A MAAS is only ever published after the full investigation process has been completed.
It should be noted that given the passage of time, it has not been possible to locate documents for all RAF aircraft accidents. However, all those RAF MAAS held centrally (over 300) since they were first introduced in 1979 are now available on the UK Government Web Archive. All future MAAS will be included following presentation to Parliament.
