Service Inquiries (SI)

Following the completion of a full RAF Board of Inquiry into the causes of a serious military aircraft accident, the Directorate of Air Staff prepares a Military Aircraft Accident Summary (MAAS), which is presented to Parliament. It is written in non technical language and is designed to be read and understood by the non specialist. A MAAS is only ever published after the full investigation process has been completed.

It should be noted that given the passage of time, it has not been possible to locate documents for all RAF aircraft accidents. However, all those RAF MAAS held centrally (over 300) since they were first introduced in 1979 are now available on the UK Government Web Archive. All future MAAS will be included following presentation to Parliament.