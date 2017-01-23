Corporate report
Service Inquiry into the death of a civilian climber during Rescue 137 on 25 February 2013
Service Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a civilian climber during Rescue 137 on the Ben Nevis mountain range.
Detail
A Service Inquiry was carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of a civilian climber during a Royal Air Force Search and Rescue operation on 25 February 2013 on the Ben Nevis Mountain range.
During the rescue, the ‘hung-up’ climber was not secured to the helicopter winch hook which resulted in his falling. The climber sustained fatal injuries.