Service Inquiry into the loss of F-35B Lightning ZM152 (BK-18)

Service Inquiry into the loss of F-35B Lightning ZM152 (BK-18) of 617 Squadron RAF, embarked on HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
10 August 2023

PDF, 15.4 MB, 148 pages

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the loss of F-35B Lightning ZM152 (BK-18) of 617 Squadron RAF, embarked on HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH on 17 November 2021.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 10 August 2023

