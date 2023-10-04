Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a Service Person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation at Larkhill on 15 December 2021

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a Service Person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation at Larkhill on 15 December 2015.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
4 October 2023

Documents

Service Inquiry into the death of a Service Person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation at Larkhill on 15 December 2021

PDF, 4.63 MB, 57 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving inappropriate behaviour, culture of alcohol, mental health and welfare awareness and organisational structures.

Published 4 October 2023

Related content