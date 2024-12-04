Corporate report

Service Inquiry: Service Person (A) who was found deceased on 8 June 2022 and Service Person (B) who was found deceased on 21 July 2022

The Service Inquiry report into the deaths of two Service Persons in separate locations on 8 June 2022 and 21 July 2022.

Ministry of Defence
4 December 2024

This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving the:

  • sharing of risk to life information
  • frequency of operational tours and readiness state for specialists
  • impediments to the provision of support caused by military organisational structures
  • impact of COVID-19
  • stigma and perceptions associated with medical downgrade

