Service Inquiry report into the death of a solider during a Jackal accident on Catterick Training Area
The Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier of the Scottish and Northern Irish Yeomanry during an accident involving a Jackal vehicle on Catterick training area on 29 January 2019.
The final report has been published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.