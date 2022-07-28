Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the Loss of Hawk T Mk1 XX189 from 736 Naval Air Squadron, RNAS Culdrose on 25 March 2021

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
28 July 2022

PDF, 6.58 MB, 158 pages

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the loss of Hawk T Mk1 XX189 from 736 Naval Air Squadron, RNAS Culdrose on 25 March 2021. The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

