Service Inquiry into a road traffic accident injuring an Officer Cadet on 21 November 2019
A Service Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision involving a 6-Tonne MAN SV Troop Carrying Vehicle injuring an Officer Cadet on 21 November 2019.
This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving the command and control, supervision, medical support and duty of care to Service Personnel.