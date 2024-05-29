Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation in Catterick on 5 February 2022

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation in Catterick on 5 February 2022.

Service Inquiry into the death of a Service Person discovered in their Single Living Accommodation in Catterick on 5 February 2022

This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in culture of alcohol, mental health awareness, medical staffing, record-keeping and cultural failings leading to a loss of trust of medical support and communication re duty of care to the service person.

