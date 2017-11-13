Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier during an annual fitness test at Brecon on 19 July 2016
The Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier during an annual fitness test at Brecon on 19 July 2016.
Documents
Details
This Service Inquiry is being reviewed by the Defence Safety Authority.
A Service Inquiry has been carried out into the death of a soldier on 19 July 2016 during an annual fitness test at Brecon.
The final report has been published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.
Last updated 22 December 2020 + show all updates
-
Removed the Service Inquiry report as it is now under review.
-
First published.