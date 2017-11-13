Corporate report

Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier during an annual fitness test at Brecon on 19 July 2016

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier during an annual fitness test at Brecon on 19 July 2016.

Published 13 November 2017
Last updated 22 December 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Documents

Service Inquiry under review

HTML

Details

This Service Inquiry is being reviewed by the Defence Safety Authority.

A Service Inquiry has been carried out into the death of a soldier on 19 July 2016 during an annual fitness test at Brecon.

The final report has been published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 13 November 2017
Last updated 22 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Removed the Service Inquiry report as it is now under review.

  2. First published.

Brexit transition

09 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content