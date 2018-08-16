Corporate report
Service Inquiry into the accident involving a Griffin MK1 ZJ241 at Yr Aran, Snowdonia, Wales
The Service Inquiry report into the accident involving a Griffin MK1 ZJ241 at Yr Aran, Snowdonia, Wales on 9 August 2016.
A Service Inquiry has been conducted following the Griffin MK1 ZJ241 accident at at Yr Aran, Snowdonia, Wales.
The final report has been published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.
Published 16 August 2018