Service Inquiry into the death of a Royal Air Force (RAF) service person and serious injuries during British Services Mountaineering Expedition, Pakistan July 2022
An investigation into the death of a RAF service person and serious injuries during a British Services Mountaineering Expedition in Pakistan, July 2022
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a RAF service person and serious injuries during a British Services Mountaineering Expedition, Pakistan July 2022.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.