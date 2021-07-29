Corporate report

Service Inquiry report following the deaths of two potential Recruits following the Common Selection Process

Service Inquiry report following the deaths of two potential Recruits following their involvement in the Common Selection Process at the Army Recruiting Group Assessment Centre, Lichfield on 17 and 27 November 2019.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 July 2021

Service Inquiry Report - Lichfield 2019 (part 1)

PDF, 10.9MB, 58 pages

Service Inquiry Report - Lichfield 2019 (part 2)

PDF, 14.1MB, 60 pages

Service Inquiry Report - Lichfield 2019 (part 3)

PDF, 15.3MB, 60 pages

Service Inquiry Report - Lichfield 2019 (part 4)

PDF, 14.6MB, 65 pages

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

