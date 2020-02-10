Corporate report
Update on the Service Inquiry into the deaths on 14 February 2013 in the Cairngorms National Park
An update from Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, Royal Air Force, on the deaths of Squadron Leader R Than and Flight Lieutenant F Capps on 14 February 2013.
Documents
Details
This update has been published to inform the public of progress made to improve safety in RAF Sport since the conclusion of the Service Inquiry and the implementation of its recommendations.
Published 10 February 2020