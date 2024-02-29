Service Inquiry into the death of a soldier from 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment at MOD Woodbridge, July 2022
Service Inquiry report into the death of a soldier from 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment at MOD Woodbridge in July 2022.
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a soldier from 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment at MOD Woodbridge in July 2022.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.