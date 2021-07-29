Service Inquiry into the death of a service person at Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020
Service Inquiry into the death of a service person (SP) discovered in his Single Living Accommodation in Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020.
Documents
Details
The Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person (SP) discovered in his Single Living Accommodation in Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020.
This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving the care of our personnel.