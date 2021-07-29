Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person at Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person (SP) discovered in his Single Living Accommodation in Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 July 2021

Documents

Service Inquiry into the death of an SP discovered in his Single Living Accommodation in Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020

PDF, 1.49MB, 98 pages

Details

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person (SP) discovered in his Single Living Accommodation in Catterick Garrison on 23 January 2020.

This report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving the care of our personnel.

