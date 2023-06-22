Investigation into the fatality of a Royal Air Force parachute instructor at RAF Weston on the Green on 2 September 2021
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a Royal Air Force parachute instructor at RAF Weston on the Green on 2 September 2021.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.