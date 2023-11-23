Corporate report

Investigation into the fatal accident involving a Scimitar Fighting Vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area - 15 October 2021

Service Inquiry report into the fatal accident involving a Scimitar Fighting Vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area - 15 October 2021.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
23 November 2023

Investigation into the fatal accident involving a Scimitar Fighting Vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area - 15 October 2021

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a soldier in an accident involving a Scimitar Fighting Vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area on 15 October 2021.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

