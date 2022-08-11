Investigation into a fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training Area
Service Inquiry report into a fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training area on 4 March 2021
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a soldier following fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training area on 4 March 2021.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.
Published 11 August 2022