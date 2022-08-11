Corporate report

Investigation into a fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training Area

Service Inquiry report into a fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training area on 4 March 2021

Ministry of Defence
11 August 2022

Investigation into a fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training Area

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a soldier following fatal night firing accident at Castlemartin Training area on 4 March 2021.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 11 August 2022

