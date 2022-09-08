Service Inquiry investigating the accident involving F-35B ZM152 on HMS Queen Elizabeth on 17 November 2021 - Interim Report
Interim Report from the Service Inquiry investigating the accident involving F-35B ZM152 on HMS Queen Elizabeth on 17 November 2021.
Details
A Service Inquiry is being undertaken investigating the accident involving F-35B ZM152 on HMS Queen Elizabeth on 17 November 2021. This Interim Report contains facts which have been determined up to the time of issue. It is published to inform the military chain of command, aviation industry and the public of the general circumstances of this accident and should be regarded as tentative and subject to alteration or correction if additional evidence becomes available. The Service Inquiry is still ongoing at this time; the full report will be published on completion.