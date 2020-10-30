Service Inquiry into the death of a soldier following an animal attack at Liwonde National Park, Malawi on 5 May 2019
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a soldier following an animal attack at Liwonde National Park, Malawi on 5 May 2019.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.
Published 30 October 2020