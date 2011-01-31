Guidance

Commanding officers guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 1)

A guide to the legislation and reference material on the Armed Forces Act 2006.

Introduction (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 1 PDF, 150KB, 4 pages

Meaning of commanding officer (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 2 PDF, 193KB

Jurisdiction and time limits (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 3 PDF, 147KB

Arrest and search, stop and search, entry search and seizure, and retention (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4 PDF, 201KB

Authority to enter and search premises under section 88 of section 91 of the Armed Forces Act 2006

Ref: JSP 830 Volume 1 Chapter 4 Annex J PDF, 682KB, 3 pages

Notice of powers and rights for entry and search with commanding officers authorisation by a member of HM Forces who is not a service policeman

Ref: JSP 830 Volume 1 Chapter 4 Annex K PDF, 32KB

Consent for the search of premises under section 88 or section 91, of the Armed Forces Act 2006

Ref: JSP 830 Volume 1 Chapter 4 Annex L PDF, 664KB, 1 page

Receipt of property seized

Ref: JSP 830 Volume 1 Chapter 4 Annex M PDF, 665KB, 1 page

Record of search/result of entry/search authorised by the commanding officer under section 88 or 91 Armed Forces Act 2006

Ref: JSP 830 Volume 1 Chapter 4 Annex N PDF, 678KB, 3 pages

Custody (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5 PDF, 333KB, 38 pages

Investigation, charging and mode of trial (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6 PDF, 845KB

Non-criminal conduct (disciplinary) offences (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 7 PDF, 1000KB

Criminal conduct offences (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 8 PDF, 539KB, 74 pages

Summary hearing and activation of suspended sentences of service detention (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9 PDF, 580KB

Absence and desertion (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10 PDF, 130KB, 17 pages

Summary hearing, dealing with evidence (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 11 PDF, 185KB

Defences, mitigation and criminal responsibility (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 12 PDF, 156KB, 12 pages

Summary hearing sentencing and punishments (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 13 PDF, 476KB

The summary hearing sentencing guide (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 14 PDF, 436KB, 49 pages

Summary hearing review and appeal (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15 PDF, 123KB, 23 pages

Financial penalty enforcement orders (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 16 PDF, 134KB, 11 pages

Naval chaplains (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 17 PDF, 31.5KB, 1 page

Terms and conditions of enlistment and service (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 18 PDF, 118KB, 24 pages

Service of process (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 19 PDF, 60.8KB, 4 pages

Forfeitures and deductions (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 20 PDF, 89.3KB, 16 pages

Compulsory drug testing (CDT) and post incident drug and alcohol testing (PIDAT) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 21 PDF, 13.4KB, 1 page

Powers of officers to take affadavits and declarations (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 22 PDF, 60.2KB, 6 pages

Exemption from tolls and charges (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 23 PDF, 42.4KB, 3 pages

Redress of individual grievances, service complaints (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 24 PDF, 84.6KB

Service inquiries (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 25 PDF, 37.1KB, 3 pages

Safeguarding children, armed forces child protection powers (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 26 PDF, 79.5KB, 6 pages

Amendments (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830 PDF, 131KB

Detail

This volume is intended to provide guidance to those involved in decision making and the administration of discipline at unit level. It covers the service discipline system and includes a wide range of matters such as:

  • jurisdiction
  • arrest
  • custody
  • investigations
  • charging and mode of trial
  • summary hearing
  • review and appeal

Other volumes of the ‘Manual of service law’:

There are other matters provided for in the Armed Forces Act 2006 that are closely associated with but not wholly contained within the service discipline system.

