Introduction (manual of service law)

Commanding officers guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 1)
A guide to the legislation and reference material on the Armed Forces Act 2006.
This volume is intended to provide guidance to those involved in decision making and the administration of discipline at unit level. It covers the service discipline system and includes a wide range of matters such as:
- jurisdiction
- arrest
- custody
- investigations
- charging and mode of trial
- summary hearing
- review and appeal
Other volumes of the ‘Manual of service law’:
- Court guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 2)
- Legal compendium (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 3)
- Manual of service law forms and leaflets
- Your rights if you are accused (manual of service law: JSP 830)
There are other matters provided for in the Armed Forces Act 2006 that are closely associated with but not wholly contained within the service discipline system.
