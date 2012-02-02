Redress of individual grievances: service complaints (JSP 831)
A guide for Ministry of Defence (MOD) service and civilian personnel on the application of policy for service complaints.
Documents
Details
The aim of this Joint Service Publication (JSP) is to provide guidance on the procedures to follow in order that statutory complaints (service complaints) raised by service personnel and former service personnel are handled and resolved in accordance with legislation, using a process that is efficient, fair and transparent.
