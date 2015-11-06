Armed forces service complaints process

Making a service complaint

Serving or former members of the UK armed forces can make a complaint if they feel they have been wronged on a matter that arises when they are subject to service law. This can include complaints of bullying, harassment, discrimination and biased, improper or dishonest behaviour.

Individuals intending to make a service complaint are advised to read Redress of individual grievances: service complaints ( JSP 831), or seek advice from their local human resource staff or equality and diversity adviser. Either of those will be able to explain how the matter might be resolved informally or how to submit a formal complaint. The service complaint form (Annex F of JSP 831) should be used to submit a formal service complaint.

Related information

Naval Service

General enquiries: navylegal-caseworkmailbox@mod.uk

For Service Complaint Admissibility (Annex F): NAVYPEOPLE-SCLSUBMITCOMPLAINT@mod.gov.uk

For Submission of Appeals: NAVYPEOPLE-SCLAPPEALS@mod.gov.uk

Army

General Enquiries: apsg-armyscsec-enquiries@mod.gov.uk and Telephone: 94391 2005 (01264 382005)

For Service Complaint Admissibility (Annex F): APSG-ArmySCSec-Group@mod.gov.uk

For Submission of Appeals: APSG-ArmySCSec-Appeals-0Mailbox@mod.gov.uk

RAF

General Enquiries: Air-COSPers-PolSCTGpMlbx@mod.gov.uk and Telephone: 95221 5696 (01494 495696)

For Service Complaint Admissibility (Annex F): Air-COSPers-PolSCT-CentAdmisCell@mod.gov.uk

For Submission of Appeals: Details of the Case Manager to who a Complainant should submit an Appeal will be provided in the Decision Letter.

The new complaints process

The service complaints process changed on 15 June 2022. Service Complaints will no longer be submitted through the Chain of Command, but instead through single Service Central Admissibility teams. These teams will undertake the functions of the Specified Officer, including the decision as to whether the Service Complaint can proceed or not. This will mean greater independence in the system, consistency in approach and swifter decision making.

From 15 June 2022, all applications to appeal a Decision Body decision will need to be submitted within two weeks from the date the Complainant was deemed to have received their Decision Letter, instead of the six weeks window that applied previously.

More information is available in this easy read guide.

Service Complaints Ombudsman for the Armed Forces

The Service Complaints Ombudsman for the Armed Forces provides independent oversight of the Service Complaints system.

You can contact the ombudsman at any time during the Service Complaints process.

You can ask the ombudsman to:

help you get access to the complaints system through the referrals team

review any decision not to treat a matter as a formal complaint

review any decision not to consider an appeal

investigate any delay in the SC process

investigate issues relating to the handling or outcome of a complaint

Further information on the Service Complaints Ombudsman for the Armed Forces is available at www.scoaf.org.uk/