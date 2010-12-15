JSP 763: The MOD Behaviours and Informal Complaints Resolution Policy
A guide for all Ministry of Defence (MOD) service and civilian personnel on behaviours and the informal complaints resolution process.
JSP 763 is the authoritative policy and guidance on behaviours and the informal complaints resolution process for all MOD Service personnel and civilian employees. It outlines the core behaviours expected within our organisation which contribute to an inclusive working environment where everyone can excel.
