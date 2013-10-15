  1. Home

Ministry of Defence
15 October 2013
11 January 2017, see all updates

A list of published Joint Service Publication (JSP) documents produced by the Ministry of Defence.

A list of MOD Joint Service Publication (JSPs) available on gov.uk.

Please note not all JSPs have been published on GOV.UK.

JSP 886 was withdrawn on 4 October 2016 and has been archived. The Defence Logistics Framework (DLF), accessed through the Defence Gateway, has become the authority for defence logistics support chain policy.

JSPs released under Freedom of Information

Extracts of JSPs released in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information.

Copies of JSPs released in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information.

Accommodation and building standards

  1. Tri-service accommodation regulations (TSARs) (JSP 464)

  2. MOD building performance standards (JSP 315)

Business and finance

  1. Defence financial management and charging policy manual (JSP 462)

  2. Business continuity management (JSP 503)

  3. MOD guide to investment appraisal and evaluation (JSP 507)

  4. MOD simplified purchasing and payment process manual (JSP 895)

Catering

  1. Defence catering manual: catering management: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 1)

  2. Defence catering manual: catering accounting regulations: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 2)

  3. Defence catering manual: food safety management: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 3)

  4. Defence catering manual: catering, retail and leisure: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 4)

Environmental safety

Regulations related to environment, gas, fuel, nuclear and radiation safety.

  1. Management of environmental protection in defence (JSP 418)

  2. Defence fuels policy, organisation and safety regulations (JSP 317)

  3. Joint service safety regulations for the storage and handling of gases (JSP 319)

  4. Safety assurance for the storage of fuels, lubricants and gases within the MOD (JSP 309)

  5. MOD explosives regulations (JSP 482)

  6. Defence ordnance, munitions and explosives safety and environmental management policy (JSP 520)

  7. Examination and testing of ionising radiation detection and monitoring equipment in defence facilities (JSP 425)

  8. Defence nuclear emergency response (JSP 471)

  9. Regulation of the naval nuclear propulsion programme (JSP 518)

  10. Regulation of the nuclear weapons programme (JSP 538)

Health and safety management

  1. Defence fire safety and fire risk management (JSP 426)

  2. MOD diving safety policy (JSP 433)

Information management and technology

  1. Defence networks governance (JSP 604)

  2. Human Factors Integration in defence systems (JSP 912)

Land, range and equipment safety

  1. Defence lands handbook: 2010 revision leaflets (JSP 362)

  2. Defence ranges safety (JSP 403, volume 1)

  3. Defence ranges safety (JSP 403 volume 2)

  4. Defence ranges safety (JSP 403, volume 3)

  5. Military laser safety (JSP 390)

  1. Commanding officers guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 1)

  2. Court guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 2)

  3. Legal compendium (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 3)

  4. Your rights if you are accused (manual of service law: JSP 830)

  5. Manual of service law forms and leaflets

  6. Joint service manual of the law of armed conflict (JSP 383)

  7. The manual of the law of armed conflict: amendments (JSP 383)

  8. Manual of the law of armed conflict: revision programme (JSP 383)

  9. Aide memoire on the law of armed conflict (JSP 381)

  10. The armed forces legal aid scheme (JSP 838)

  11. MOD bullying and harassment complaints procedures (JSP 763)

  12. Redress of individual grievances: service complaints (JSP 831)

Logistics and supply chain

  1. Defence direction and guidance for training and education (JSP 822)

Media and communications

  1. Policy and processes for non-news media projects (JSP 579)

Pensions and compensation

  1. Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (JSP 764)

  2. Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765)

Personnel management

  1. Tri-service resettlement manual (JSP 534)

  2. Tri-service regulations for leave and other types of absences (JSP 760)

  3. Regulations for the mobilisation of UK reserve forces (JSP 753)

  4. Reservists returning to civilian employment after mobilised service (JSP 532)

  5. Honours and awards in the armed forces (JSP 761)

  6. Tri-service regulations for expenses and allowances (JSP 752)

Research

  1. Defence research involving human participants (JSP 536)

Welfare and education

  1. Operational patient care pathway (JSP 950)

  2. Clinical Guidelines for Operations (CGOs)

  3. Prevention of climatic injuries in the armed forces: medical policy (JSP 539)

  4. The education of service children and young people (JSP 342)

