Collection
Joint Service Publication (JSP)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- First published:
- 15 October 2013
- Last updated:
- 11 January 2017, see all updates
A list of published Joint Service Publication (JSP) documents produced by the Ministry of Defence.
A list of MOD Joint Service Publication (JSPs) available on gov.uk.
Please note not all JSPs have been published on GOV.UK.
JSP 886 was withdrawn on 4 October 2016 and has been archived. The Defence Logistics Framework (DLF), accessed through the Defence Gateway, has become the authority for defence logistics support chain policy.
JSPs released under Freedom of Information
Extracts of JSPs released in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information.
- Safeguarding children and young people (JSP 834) published week commencing 30 March 2015
- The enabling contracts library (JSP 895) published week commencing 13 October 2014
- Assessment of hearing acuity (H) (JSP 950, Annex D to leaflet 6-7-3) published week commencing 15 June 2015
Copies of JSPs released in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information.
- Alcohol and substance misuse and testing (JSP 835) published week commencing 27 April 2015
- Defence direction and guidance on training education and skills (JSP 898) published week commencing 20 July 2015
- Tri service operational and non operational welfare policy (JSP 770) published week commencing 15 June 2015
- Joint casualty and compassionate policy and procedures: managment of the casualty (JSP 751, Volume 1 and 2) published week commencing 15 June 2015
- Use of military airfields by British and foreign civil aircaft (JSP 360) published week commencing 5 January 2015
- The MOD guide to repayment (JSP JSP 368) published week commencing 5 January 2015
Accommodation and building standards
Tri-service accommodation regulations (TSARs) (JSP 464)
MOD building performance standards (JSP 315)
Business and finance
Defence financial management and charging policy manual (JSP 462)
-
Business continuity management (JSP 503)
-
MOD guide to investment appraisal and evaluation (JSP 507)
-
MOD simplified purchasing and payment process manual (JSP 895)
-
Catering
Defence catering manual: catering management: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 1)
-
Defence catering manual: catering accounting regulations: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 2)
-
Defence catering manual: food safety management: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 3)
-
Defence catering manual: catering, retail and leisure: guidance (JSP 456 part 2, volume 4)
-
Environmental safety
Regulations related to environment, gas, fuel, nuclear and radiation safety.
Management of environmental protection in defence (JSP 418)
-
Defence fuels policy, organisation and safety regulations (JSP 317)
-
Joint service safety regulations for the storage and handling of gases (JSP 319)
-
Safety assurance for the storage of fuels, lubricants and gases within the MOD (JSP 309)
-
MOD explosives regulations (JSP 482)
-
Defence ordnance, munitions and explosives safety and environmental management policy (JSP 520)
-
Examination and testing of ionising radiation detection and monitoring equipment in defence facilities (JSP 425)
-
Defence nuclear emergency response (JSP 471)
-
Regulation of the naval nuclear propulsion programme (JSP 518)
-
Regulation of the nuclear weapons programme (JSP 538)
-
Health and safety management
Defence fire safety and fire risk management (JSP 426)
-
MOD diving safety policy (JSP 433)
-
Information management and technology
Defence networks governance (JSP 604)
-
Human Factors Integration in defence systems (JSP 912)
-
Land, range and equipment safety
Defence lands handbook: 2010 revision leaflets (JSP 362)
-
Defence ranges safety (JSP 403, volume 1)
-
Defence ranges safety (JSP 403 volume 2)
-
Defence ranges safety (JSP 403, volume 3)
-
Military laser safety (JSP 390)
-
Law and legal issues
Commanding officers guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 1)
-
Court guide (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 2)
-
Legal compendium (manual of service law: JSP 830 volume 3)
-
Your rights if you are accused (manual of service law: JSP 830)
-
Manual of service law forms and leaflets
-
Joint service manual of the law of armed conflict (JSP 383)
-
The manual of the law of armed conflict: amendments (JSP 383)
-
Manual of the law of armed conflict: revision programme (JSP 383)
-
Aide memoire on the law of armed conflict (JSP 381)
-
The armed forces legal aid scheme (JSP 838)
-
MOD bullying and harassment complaints procedures (JSP 763)
-
Redress of individual grievances: service complaints (JSP 831)
-
Logistics and supply chain
Media and communications
Pensions and compensation
Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (JSP 764)
-
Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765)
-
Personnel management
Tri-service resettlement manual (JSP 534)
-
Tri-service regulations for leave and other types of absences (JSP 760)
-
Regulations for the mobilisation of UK reserve forces (JSP 753)
-
Reservists returning to civilian employment after mobilised service (JSP 532)
-
Honours and awards in the armed forces (JSP 761)
-
Tri-service regulations for expenses and allowances (JSP 752)
-
Research
Welfare and education
