FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 5 January 2015

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 January 2015.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
6 January 2015
Last updated
4 July 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Canadian airfields which had pipemines installed in World War 2, and airfields where they were removed

Ref: Army FOI2014/07946 PDF, 42 KB, 2 pages

Attachment: wartime pipe mines programme, Operation Crabstick

Ref: Army PDF, 1.46 MB, 8 pages

UKHO collective agreements with trade unions

Ref: UKHO PDF, 183 KB, 4 pages

Pay notice for pay remit year 2013/14, pay notice 2/2013

Ref: UKHO PDF, 403 KB, 10 pages

Information and documents held by UKHO in relation to the award of contact for translation services, OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012

Ref: UKHO PDF, 143 KB

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 pre-qualification questionnaire: element part 1

Ref: UKHO PDF, 5.73 MB, 106 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 pre-qualification questionnaire: element part 2

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.54 MB, 140 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 1

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6 MB, 128 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 2

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.74 MB, 142 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 3

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.75 MB, 140 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 4

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.75 MB, 136 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 5

Ref: UKHO PDF, 7.68 MB, 150 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 6

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.57 MB, 132 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 7

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.73 MB, 160 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 8

Ref: UKHO PDF, 8.13 MB, 134 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 9

Ref: UKHO PDF, 9.24 MB, 216 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 10

Ref: UKHO PDF, 7.64 MB, 158 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 11

Ref: UKHO PDF, 8.43 MB, 180 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 12

Ref: UKHO PDF, 10.6 MB, 210 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 13

Ref: UKHO PDF, 8.07 MB, 184 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services tender element part 14

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.96 MB, 140 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services selection and award element part 1

Ref: UKHO PDF, 6.15 MB, 108 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services selection and award element part 2

Ref: UKHO PDF, 4.5 MB, 128 pages

Attachment: OJEU tender reference 341916-2012 and 119519-2012 translation services selection and award element part 3

Ref: UKHO PDF, 3.52 MB, 100 pages

Details of accidents/security breaches involving lethal chemical agents at Porton Down for the last 4 years

Ref: Dstl FOI 2014/07993 PDF, 871 KB, 2 pages

Copies of 'Civil engagement finance directive', 'JSP 360: Use of military airfields by British and foreign civil aircraft' and 'MOD finance guide to repayment'

Ref: Army FOI2014/08340 PDF, 182 KB, 2 pages

Attachment: civil engagement financial directive

Ref: Army FOI2014/08340 PDF, 116 KB, 10 pages

Attachment: JSP 360 use of military airfields by British and foreign civil aircraft: part 1

Ref: Army FOI2014/08340 PDF, 104 KB, 12 pages

Attachment: JSP 360 use of military airfields by British and foreign civil aircraft: part 2

Ref: Army FOI2014/08340 PDF, 420 KB, 37 pages

Attachment: JSP 368 The MOD guide to repayment

Ref: Army FOI2014/08340 PDF, 3.75 MB, 110 pages

Number of full time equivalent work days for staff absence recorded 2010 to 2013

Ref: UKHO FOI2014/08344 PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages

Dry dock photos of Resolution class SSBNs (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear)

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 PDF, 44.1 KB, 2 pages

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo1

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 850 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 2

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 825 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo3

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 483 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 4

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 624 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 5

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 411 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 6

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 792 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 7

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 762 KB

Attachment: Royal Navy Resolution hull photo 8

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/05595 JPEG, 594 KB

Number of staff who did not submit an iCAS timesheet week ending 28 November 2014

Ref: Dstl FOI 2014/2014/08110 PDF, 424 KB, 2 pages

Details

