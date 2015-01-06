FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 5 January 2015
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 January 2015.
Documents
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 January 2015.
Last updated 4 July 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated JSP 360: Use of Military Aerodromes by Civil Aircraft to latest version.
-
Removed FOI response 'Name of organisation or person who made an FOI enquiry about a tender for UKHO interpretation and translation services' as Information has been Withheld in Full'.
-
Amended the document link titles of the attachments for the OJEU tender.
-
Added 19 attachments for UKHO.
-
Added new FOI response for Number of staff who did not submit an iCAS timesheet.
-
Added new FOI responses for details of accidents/security breaches at Porton Down, copies of 'Civil engagement finance directive' and 'JSP 360', number of full time equivalent work days for staff abscence, dry dock photos of Resolution class SSBNs.
-
Added responses: UKHO translation services enquirer and translation services tender.
-
First published.