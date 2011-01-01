Guidance
Joint service safety regulations for the storage and handling of gases (JSP 319)
- Ministry of Defence
- Joint Service Publication (JSP)
- 1 January 2011
- 23 October 2017, see all updates
JSP 319 provides guidance on the safe storage and handling of all industrial gases.
The fuel and gas safety assurance assessment (FGSAA)
JSP 319 explains the standards of practice to be observed within the MOD for the storage and handling of all industrial gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is made up of three documents:
- part 1: directive
- part 2: guidance volume 1
- fuel and gas safety assurance assessment (FGSAA)
It is designed to be used by staff responsible for the storage and handling of industrial gases stored in cylinders, LPG stored in bulk storage vessels and cryogenic liquids stored bulk cryogenic storage tanks.
Note: the currency of the version of the FGSAA hosted on this page must be ratified against the DSA 02 DLSR and DSA 03 DLSR publications.
Published: 1 January 2011
Updated: 23 October 2017
- Added updated versions of JSP 319 part 1: directive (version 4.2) and JSP 319 part 2: guidance (version 4.2).
- Added version 4.1 directive and guidance documents; and The Fuel and Gas Safety Assurance Assessment (FGSAA) document.
- Added updated JSP 319 part 1: directive and part 2: guidance volumes 1 and 2.
- First published.
