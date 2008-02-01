Tri-service resettlement manual (JSP 534)

This manual was originally released in response to an FOI request for information in February 2008. As of 5 October 2015 the Ministry of Defence has published an updated version on the manual in it’s place.

The original copy as published in February 2008 can be found at the UK Government Web Archive.

JSP 534: tri-service resettlement manual explains the support available to members of the UK armed services in making a successful transition from military to civilian life.

