Guidance

Tri-service resettlement manual (JSP 534)

Defence resettlement policy for UK armed forces personnel.

Published 1 February 2008
Last updated 21 September 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

JSP 534: the tri-service resettlement and employment support manual part 1: directive (accessible)

PDF, 890KB, 80 pages

JSP 534: the tri-service resettlement and employment support manual part 1: directive

Ref: JSP 534 PDF, 1000KB, 80 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

JSP 534: the tri-service resettlement and employment support manual part 2: guidance (accessible)

PDF, 865KB, 74 pages

JSP 534: the tri-service resettlement and employment support manual part 2: guidance

PDF, 633KB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

JSP 534: the tri-service resettlement and employment support manual record of amendments

PDF, 112KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This manual was originally released in response to an FOI request for information in February 2008. As of 5 October 2015 the Ministry of Defence has published an updated version on the manual in it’s place.

The original copy as published in February 2008 can be found at the UK Government Web Archive.

JSP 534: tri-service resettlement manual explains the support available to members of the UK armed services in making a successful transition from military to civilian life.

Related information:

Published 1 February 2008
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated JSP 534 with the latest version.

  2. Updated the manual to the latest edition.

  3. First published.

Related content