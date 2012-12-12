Career Transition Partnership

Overview

The CTP is a partnering agreement between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Right Management Limited, the global career and talent development experts within the ManpowerGroup. CTP staff are very proud to have delivered resettlement support for nearly 25 years and through working with over 250,000 leavers in that time, they understand the military way of life.

Resettlement is an MoD entitlement available to all ranks of the UK Armed Forces, with the sole aim of helping you to make the transition as smoothly as possible, and to achieve your goals. Support is delivered through 10 CTP Resettlement Centres, located on military sites around the UK, plus multiple satellite locations to offer a wide footprint. Vocational training is primarily delivered at the CTP ’s flagship Resettlement Training Centre ( RTC ) located in Aldershot and also available in the CTP Resettlement Centres.

Eligibility

Everyone on the trained strength is eligible to see a 1st and 2nd line Service Resettlement Advisor for information and advice on resettlement at any time during their careers. Entitlement to Resettlement provision via the CTP is graduated and grouped into different programmes depending on length of Service. There are two exceptions which are medical discharges and individuals who have served less than four years. (Guidance)

Full details on eligibility can be found in JSP 534 Part 1 (Directive) and Part 2 (Guidance).

The CTP delivers an integrated resettlement provision consisting of four key programmes which ensure all members of the Armed Forces receive the right support dependent on their circumstances and time served:

Core Resettlement Programme ( CRP )

Available to those who have served more than six years and all medical discharges (regardless of time served). The CRP is available from two years prior to discharge and two-years post discharge. Those eligible for the CRP are entitled to up to 35 days Graduated Resettlement Time ( GRT ) prior to discharge, which is time allocated to conduct resettlement activities (the number of days is dependent upon length of service with the maximum of 35 days available to those who serve 16 years or more).

Medical discharges

Service leavers who are being, or likely to be medically discharged, including wounded, injured and sick Service personnel, automatically qualify for the Core Resettlement Programme ( CRP ), regardless of time served. Where the single Services deem that additional support is required, the individual is also entitled to access the CTP Assist programme (see below) which offers specialist support from a Specialist Employment Consultant (SEC) who will help the individual create a bespoke resettlement plan.

It is recognised that medical discharge Service leavers often need longer in resettlement to achieve the vocational success required; and the single Services can load any and all medically discharging personnel, and those they assess as likely to medically discharge into resettlement as soon as it is appropriate for the individual.

For those who are not able to undertake resettlement services because of their medical condition, it is possible to defer resettlement for up to two years after discharge and, in extreme cases resettlement provision may be transferred to the spouse of the Service leaver.

Employment Support Programme ( ESP )

Available to those who have served between four and six years’ service. This gives access to CTP assistance that directly supports job finding. Individuals on the ESP are not entitled to Graduated Resettlement Time ( GRT ), however, ESP personnel may attend training events on a standby and self-funded basis.

The ESP includes a one day workshop; one to one employment support; financial and housing briefs, access to online tools (myPlan and online resources); plus, the opportunity to attend CTP employment fairs, virtual events and company recruitment presentations. Service leavers will also have access to a comprehensive database of job vacancies via CTP RightJob, many of which are available exclusively to Service leavers, and Employment Advisors ( EA ) can offer job finding advice.

Early Service Leaver Programme ( ESL )

CTP Future Horizons is available to those classed as an Early Service Leaver ( ESL ), who leave before the four-year point. CTP Future Horizons is designed to provide a comprehensive transition programme which assists the ESL to find and remain in a sustainable vocational outcome, including employment. It is based on a needs assessment and provides access to the required training, personal development and educational courses to overcome individualised barriers to work and ensure individuals are moving towards being ‘job ready’ and to find suitable employment once discharged from the service.

This programme gives individuals access to an online career platform, myPlan and the CTP jobs board, RightJob via an assessment of needs, conducted pre-discharge by a CTP EA . Depending on an individual’s need they are supported either by the wider EA team or by Career Advisors in the CTP ’s Central Employment Team (CET).

In addition, all Service leavers have access to briefs on housing advice, provided by the Joint Service Housing Advice Organisation ( JSHAO ).

Contact may also be made on behalf of the ESL with the Joint Service Housing Advice Office ( JSHAO ) or the Single Persons Accommodation Centre for the Ex-Services ( SPACES ) if there are accommodation issues, and/or with Service charities if appropriate.

CTP Assist Programme

Providing a specialist career service to support Wounded, Injured and Sick (WiS) Service leavers to achieve a sustainable and fulfilling career, regardless of time served. The CTP Assist programme provides flexible support with a longer timeline as required, depending on the nature of the medical condition and recovery pathway. In addition to all of the CRP services, the three critical elements of support given within CTP Assist are: a Vocational Assessment, referral to a Specialist Employment Consultant (SEC) and access to a vocational opportunities’ portal.

What CTP offer

Career counselling: One to one support from a consultant who gives advice and guidance on developing a tailored myActionPlan to fit their aspirations, identifying any training needs and supporting with CV development and interview preparations.

A range of classroom based and virtual workshops or online webinars focusing on identifying transferrable skills, creating targeted CVs, enhancing personal brand, developing tactics for approaching the job market and guidance on successful interview techniques. Other topics available include business start-up, finance, retirement planning and networking.

A range of classroom based and virtual workshops or online webinars focusing on identifying transferrable skills, creating targeted CVs, enhancing personal brand, developing tactics for approaching the job market and guidance on successful interview techniques. Other topics available include business start-up, finance, retirement planning and networking. Vocational training courses: CTP offers a wide range of courses to enhance qualifications gained in the military or to retrain for a new career, delivered in-house.

offers a wide range of courses to enhance qualifications gained in the military or to retrain for a new career, delivered in-house. Online Resources: A wealth of online career tools and resources are accessible to assist with the transition to civilian life via the CTP website www.ctp.org.uk including: Access to myPlan, a personalised portal containing myActionPlan,

myCareerPath which includes; myCV, Career Pulse, Career Assessments,

Career e-learning, CV Builder and CTPInterview. CTP RightJob, an online jobsite containing thousands of vacancies targeted at ex-military. Monthly Focus Newsletters promoting all aspects of resettlement and latest updates. Regional Employment Bulletins updated monthly. Interview Techniques Simulator. A library of hundreds of career related videos. Twenty Resettlement Guides on a range of related topics from pensions to emigration.

Events: Nine nationwide Employment Fairs annually, virtual and in-person employer events, plus online live chats to meet employers, research the market, find jobs and build networks.

Communications: Via targeted marketing emails, SMS and social media channels to ensure candidates are aware of the wide range of support available to them.

In-house Resources: Each resettlement centre has an IT suite where leavers can research and apply for jobs or work on their CV or utlisise a civilian phone line.

Telephone Support: Via the CTP Central Support Team (CET) for advice and support on all aspects of resettlement or a central booking line to reserve places on workshops and courses.

Throughout the resettlement process, CTP staff will provide the tools needed to market Service leavers confidently to employers and to get the most out of life outside the forces. From creating a CV through to learning interview skills, and researching and applying for jobs.

The CTP also administers a high quality, free recruitment service for employers seeking the best. This includes an online vacancy database called RightJob, regular employment fair events around the UK, and a team of Employer Relations Managers (ERMs) who are available to advise and assist with employer’s recruitment needs.

Resettlement training courses

Service leavers have access to a range of vocational training courses delivered both at the CTP ’s flagship Resettlement Training Centre ( RTC ) located in Aldershot and in centres across the UK. CTP is unique in that it offers a training programme delivered under the MOD contract which consists of a range of courses that are ‘pre-paid’ by MOD and only ‘cost’ the Service leaver £26.70 per day of their IRTC grant, as well as a number of courses where ELCAS funding may be used.

Courses cover a range of sector focused areas such as:

Building

Engineering

Health & Safety

IT

Transport and Logistics

Management

Self-Employment

Teaching & Training

Special Interests

CTP courses are offered with the intention of preparing Service leavers for their next career by offering commercially recognised qualifications and routes to employment. Other courses provide practical life skills, which are well suited to those going into retirement or self-employment.

All CTP courses are tailored to Service leaver needs with many having bespoke content or delivery models to assist them to gain qualifications in the time allowed during resettlement. All courses offer excellent value for money, are quality controlled so that the Service leaver can book with confidence, and many are also offered in a virtual classroom, to give flexibility if required.

Service leavers may also undertake training through a network of external, civilian training organisations, known as preferred suppliers, which are managed by Right Management Limited on behalf of the MoD.

CTP First policy

The CTP is the single source for all official armed forces resettlement services and MoD promotes a principle of ‘ CTP first’. CTP transition programmes (workshops) are funded through the MoD at no cost to the Service leaver.

For those Service leavers entitled to vocational training, where there is a CTP course available (whether contract funded or non-contract funded), these should be used before accessing external training. External training must then only be accessed in accordance with the mandatory priority order of Resettlement Training Options shown below:

For further detailed information visit our website: www.ctp.org.uk