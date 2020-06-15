Guidance

Joint Service Housing Advice Office video transcript

Transcript for the JSHAO video providing information on Civilian Housing needs.

Published 15 June 2020
Ministry of Defence

JSHAO video transcript

The JSHAO is the MOD’s tri-service focal point to provide service personnel and their dependants with civilian housing information for those wishing to move to civilian accommodation at any time in their career, and for those during resettlement to assist with the transition to civilian life.

Watch the Joint Service Housing video and read the transcript attached.

For more information about JSHAO please visit the JSHAO collection page.

