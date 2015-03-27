Civilian housing briefs

About JSHAO

The JSHAO is the MOD ’s tri-service focal point to provide service personnel and their dependants with civilian housing information for those wishing to move to civilian accommodation at any time in their career, and for those during resettlement to assist with the transition to civilian life.

Floor 2, Zone 2

Montgomery House

Queens Avenue

Aldershot

GU11 2JN



Email rc-aws-jshao-0mailbox@mod.uk

JSHAO telephone advice line 01252 787574

Service family accommodation ( SFA )

CarillionAmey, on behalf of MOD manages a comprehensive maintenance service; the allocation of properties; SFA furniture; conducting move in and move out appointments; and the provision of improvements. Contact details available on the CarillionAmey website.