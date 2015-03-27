Collection
Civilian housing options; information for service personnel and their dependants.
About JSHAO
The JSHAO is the MOD’s tri-service focal point to provide service personnel and their dependants with civilian housing information for those wishing to move to civilian accommodation at any time in their career, and for those during resettlement to assist with the transition to civilian life.
JSHAO contact details
Floor 2, Zone 2
Montgomery House
Queens Avenue
Aldershot
GU11 2JN
Email rc-aws-jshao-0mailbox@mod.uk
JSHAO telephone advice line 01252 787574
Service family accommodation (SFA)
CarillionAmey, on behalf of MOD manages a comprehensive maintenance service; the allocation of properties; SFA furniture; conducting move in and move out appointments; and the provision of improvements. Contact details available on the CarillionAmey website.
For enquiries about loss of entitlement to SFA resulting from retirement, redundancy, discharge or estrangement, please contact the DIO Loss of Entitlement Team by telephoning 01904 418000 or 94510 8000. Alternatively, you can contact the by email: diosdaccn-loeteam@mod.uk
Civilian housing briefs
A briefing programme for 2016 and 2017 is available by clicking on the link below, which are open to all service personnel and their families, at any stage of their service career. Places can be booked either by emailing the relevant local point of contact listed or for those held at RRCs (Regional Resettlement Centres) by ringing Career Transition Partnership on their central booking line on 0203 162 4410. For those on resettlement, applications should be made via JPA in the first instance.
Housing Matters magazine
JSHAO produces quarterly editions of the Housing Matters; Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter with a 10,000 copy distribution. The intention is to convey as much relevant information to the reader in as timely a fashion as possible. The magazine focuses on different regions within the UK, particularly in relation to Local Authority information, and contains information and articles designed to help you when you are considering your civilian housing options.
Housing Matters magazine: index of articles published
Housing Matters magazine 2016
Housing Matters magazine 2015
Housing Matters magazine 2014
Housing Matters magazine 2013
Housing Matters magazine 2012
Housing Matters magazine 2011
Housing Matters magazine 2010
JSHAO leaflets
MOD Referral Scheme
The MOD Referral Scheme run by JSHAO was set up to assist those discharging from the armed forces who couldn’t afford to get on the property ladder and were envisaging having to rent via their local authority. Through this scheme some housing associations support those who would otherwise have problems being prioritised high enough to have a realistic chance of being housed by local authorities.
MOD Referral Scheme: a guide
Single service leavers
Single Persons Accommodation Centre for the Ex-Services (SPACES) is designed to help single service leavers to find appropriate accommodation when they leave. Through this service the project reduces the likelihood of ex-services personnel becoming homeless or sleeping rough after discharge. To find out more visit: SPACES or read the JSHAO leaflet 11 SPACES on the page below.
Services Cotswold Centre
The Services Cotswold Centre (SCC) is a tri-Service facility that provides short term transit accommodation for service personnel, their spouses, civil partners and families. Find out more information about the service they can provide in the link below.
Services Cotswold Centre
Further advice and information
