Overview

The provision of good quality living accommodation for service personnel and their families is an important priority for the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ).

The MOD ’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) manages around 50,000 properties in the UK including planning targeted improvement programmes and planning future requirements. On behalf of the DIO , CarillionAmey, manages a comprehensive maintenance service; the allocation of properties; SFA furniture; conducting move in and move out appointments; and the provision of improvements.

Service family accommodation in Buckinghamshire ( MOD /Crown Copyright)

The contract with CarillionAmey became effective on 1 November 2014 for Scotland and Northern Ireland and UK wide allocations; and on 1 December 2014 in England and Wales and for SFA furniture. All SFA households should have a copy of ‘Your guide to living in service family accommodation’ which is available on the CarillionAmey website.

In areas where SFA housing stock is unavailable, service families may be provided with fully-serviced privately rented properties, known as substitute service family accommodation ( SSFA ). This accommodation is sourced and leased on behalf of the MOD by Mears Group Limited.

Entitlement for SFA and SSFA

To be entitled to apply for SFA , service personnel must:

be aged 18 and over

be married or in a civil partnership or who have permanent custody of children

have at least 6 months to serve

SFA is at service personnel’s duty station or within a set radius; although you may be eligible to apply for surplus SFA at other locations.

The type of property you are entitled to is usually dependent on your rank for officers and family size for other ranks. When you apply for SFA , CarillionAmey Occupancy Services Team will allocate you a property using the preferences you have expressed and based on your entitlement or eligibility, competing requirements, and service agreements.

Full details on entitlement and eligibility for UK SFA and Substitute service family accommodation ( SSFA ) are available in:

Full details on entitlement and eligibility for overseas SFA and SSFA are available in:

SFA costs and charges

Charges for service family accommodation ( SFA ) for service personnel are set by the Armed Forces Pay Review Body. The current SFA accommodation charges as at March 2017 are available to view.

Pay queries

If you have a standard query about your pay in connection with SFA charges, please contact the CarillionAmey helpdesk on 0800 707 6000, providing full details (such as your service number) about why you believe that charges have been applied incorrectly so this can be investigated.

CAAS challenges

If you wish to challenge or appeal against your charge as a result of the Combined Accommodation Assessment System ( CAAS ) then the correct procedure is set out on the CAAS challenges page on the Defence Intranet.

To access the dedicated CAAS Intranet page, copy and paste the following URL into your browser address bar when logged on to the Defence Intranet: http://defenceintranet.diif.r.mil.uk/Organisations/Orgs/ DIO /Reference/Publications/Pages/CAASChallenges.aspx

Full details on ‘grade for charge’ are available in:

Applying for and allocation of SFA

e-1132 form

If you are entitled, you will need to complete and submit an application for SFA . All service personnel who have access to the Defence Intranet are expected to complete their application online using the e-1132 form. To access the form, copy and paste the following URL into your browser address bar when logged on to the Defence Intranet: http://apps01.domis.r.mil.uk/e1132/

The e-1132 form system allows you to:

track the progress of your application

view available properties that match your entitlement

register your top 3 preferences

book your ‘move in’ (once an offer for a property has been made and accepted,)

where appropriate book your ‘move out’ appointment

electronically signing your licence to occupy.

MOD Form 1132

For service personnel who do not have access to the Defence Intranet, a paper version of the MOD Form 1132: application to occupy service family accommodation ( SFA ) is available. Exceptions to using the online system are normally for personnel who are on operations and do not have access to the Defence Intranet.

CarillionAmey Occupancy Services team

If you have an allocations enquiry, the CarillionAmey Occupancy Services team at the CarillionAmey helpdesk is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 3:00pm.

You can call them on Freephone: 0800 707 6000 Select Option 3 (for calls made within the UK, mobile users may incur charges) or using the alternative telephone number: 0151 728 1630

Or you can email the team: occupancyservices@carillionamey.co.uk

For more information about the SFA application process, please visit the CarillionAmey website.

A CarillionAmey Accommodation Officer with a service family outside a service family accommodation property. ( MOD /Crown Copyright)

Substitute accommodation

Once in posession of a Non-availability certificate (NAC) you will be able to advance your e-1132 or F1154 application to the Substitute Accommodation team.

For F1154 applications, when all parts have been completed please post or fax to:

Substitute Accommodation team (SAT)

DIO Service Delivery Accommodation

Ground Floor

Swales Pavillion

RAF Wyton

Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire

PE28 2EA



Fax: (Civ) 01480 446584 (Mil) 95371 4259.

Your application will then be sent to the substitute accommodation contractor (Mears Group).

Substitue accommodation contractor

From the 1 April 2016 Mears Group were contracted to provide all substitute accommodation for both substitute service family accommodation ( SSFA ) and single service substitute accommodation (SSSA) taking over from the previous contractor (HCR Ltd).

Mears have now taken over the management of all leases from HCR and will provide in occupation management for the whole of the substitute accommodation portfolio including repairs and maintenance.

In occupancy management

Service personnel occupying a substitute accommodation property should now contact Mears for all occupation queries including out of hours emergencies on the following telephone number 0800 032 4547.

The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00pm (except bank holidays).

Alternatively you can email resident.enquiry@mearsgroup.co.uk

Further information about substitute accommodation (such as temporary accommodation if the required by date is not met, expenses claims and claim form, payment of bills and a frequently asked questions guide) is available on the Defence Intranet.

Service personnel can copy and paste the following URL into your browser address bar when logged on to the Defence Intranet: http://defenceintranet.diif.r.mil.uk/Organisations/Orgs/ DIO /Organisations/Orgs/Pages/OperationsAccommodation.aspx#Substitute

Additional needs/special requirements for SFA

Please provide details of any special requirements for SFA at the point of application using the e-1132 form or the MOD Form 1132, enclosing any reports from the appropriate professional source, such as your occupational therapist. It is important that the CarillionAmey Occupancy Services team is made aware of special requirements at the earliest opportunity.

Moving in

When you accept an offer of an SFA property you should arrange a ‘move in’ appointment using the e-1132 system.

At the agreed date and time, CarillionAmey Accommodation Officer will meet you at the property and show you around.

They will give you the opportunity to:

familiarise yourself with your new home, its fixtures, fittings and appliances

read electricity/gas meters and measure levels in oil tanks

take possession of the keys

identify who is responsible for any repair or maintenance queries

confirm that there is a valid Gas Safety Certificate in the SFA

complete and sign the move in documentation

You are required to inspect the property to ensure it meets the Move In standard as outlined on the CarillionAmey website, signing to agree or otherwise that this standard has been met.

You can give your spouse/civil partner or a service colleague written authority (known as a ‘Proxy certificate’) to sign the inventory on your behalf if you are unable to attend the ‘move in’ appointment. Please note that the ‘move in’ can only take place during normal working hours.

If you are moving from one SFA (not substitute SFA ) to another, you have 2 weeks to hand it back, provided you do so within this time you will only be charged for one property. If you exceed this period you may be charged for both properties.

Housing guide

Service personnel and their families moving into SFA should read Your guide to living in service family accommodation on the CarillonAmey website, which contains important information about the services offered and the responsibilities of customers.

You will also be provided with a copy of the SFA 14 day observation form at your Move In.

Licence to occupy insurance

When you live in SFA you should ensure that you have adequate insurance. In addition to arranging contents insurance to protect your personal possessions, the MOD strongly recommends (in accordance with JSP 464) to take out ‘Licence to occupy’ insurance. This specialist insurance covers your potential liability incurred as a result of damage to your SFA caused by you or your family and would provide you with cover up to the required £20,000.

The Services Insurance and Investment Advisory Panel (SIIAP) website provides details of insurers who can supply this insurance and includes websites and telephone numbers for a range of relevant insurance companies. If you are unable to find relevant information on the websites available, we suggest that you call the insurer using the telephone numbers which are also provided. If you already have Kit insurance with one of these specialist insurers, it may be worth checking if you are already covered, as some insurance policies include Licence to Occupy insurance.

Maintenance and repairs of SFA and SSFA

CarillionAmey is responsible for the maintenance of SFA in the United Kingdom.

This comprehensive service is free to occupants, who generally have little responsibility for the maintenance of their SFA - some examples of your responsibilities are listed below, see looking after your SFA .

However, customers are responsible for looking after their property and protecting it from damage, and damage caused may be subject to charges.

Maintenance helpdesk

You are required to report any defects to your SFA in the UK to the CarillionAmey Helpdesk, which is open 24 hours, 365 days a year:

Freephone: 0800 707 6000, select Option 1 (for calls made within the UK, mobile users may incur charges). Alternative telephone: 0151 728 1630

You can also talk to someone about maintenance/repairs at one of the CarillionAmey customer service centres or visit the CarillionAmey website.

SSFA repairs

Mears Group Limited took over the management of SSFA and SSSA on 1 April 2016.

For reporting faults to substitute properties, you can telephone 0800 032 4547 or email resident.enquiry@mearsgroup.co.uk

The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00pm (except bank holidays).

Emergency repairs outside office hours including weekends and bank holidays you can telephone Mears Emergency Contact Centre on 0800 032 4547.

Private Finance Initiative housing

The telephone numbers for reporting faults to PFI housing are:

PFI housing Telephone Regions covered Cosford/Shawbury PFI 0345 111 0000 (office hours) or 0845 0500 900 (out of hours) Market Drayton, Donnington Wood, Telford Wattisham PFI 01728 727506 Pinewood, Thorington Park, Ipswich, Redhill, Hadleigh, Aldham Mill Hill, Hadleigh Yeovilton PFI 0800 783 7837 Broadsword Park, Ilchester, Bristol, Bath Portsmouth PFI 01275 818443 Emerson’s Green (Bristol), Long Ashton (Bristol), Stoke Park (Bristol), Paxcroft Mead, Trowbridge, Seafield Park, Portsmouth Portsmouth 2 PFI 01275 818443 HMS Daedalus, Lee on Solent Lossiemouth PFI 0800 917 8732 Lossiemouth, Elgin Central Scotland PFI 0800 55 99 22 Donaldswood, Paisley, Dreghorn Camp (Edinburgh), Longstone (Edinburgh) Army Foundation College, Harrogate PFI 01423 813376 JSCSC Shrivenham PFI 01793 788 4444 (office hours) or 01793 788000 (out of hours)

For reporting faults to leased properties, Bulk Lease Hires, (not covered by the Annington Homes Ltd (AHL) sale agreement in 1996), please contact:

Area Telephone Bardney (Nr Coningsby, Lincolnshire) 0800 027 2057 Ashford 0800 988 2433 Brecon, includes Honddu Court 0800 988 2433 Brize Norton, includes Carterton/Witney/North Leigh 0800 988 2433 Catterick, includes Brough St Giles/The Chase 0800 988 2433 Darlington, includes West Park/Devonshire Court 0800 988 2433 Dover, Whitfield 0800 988 2433 Folkstone 0800 988 2433 Gloucester: includes Tewkesbury, Kingsway, Hucclecote 0800 988 2433 Hawkinge 0800 988 2433 Leeming Bar (North Yorks) 0300 555 5561 Nantyglo: includes Brynmawr/Lakeside Estate 0800 988 2433 Salisbury: includes Amesbury, east Anton, Tidworth, Andover, Saxon Rise, Collingbourne, Archers Gate, Saxon Gate 0800 988 2433 York, Accomb 0800 988 2433 Nuneaton 0800 988 2433

Looking after your SFA

You are responsible for keeping your home in a reasonable condition during the time you occupy SFA , and protecting it from damage. In addition, you need to take care of:

changing domestic fuses and light bulbs

taking precautions to prevent damage to the SFA by fire, frost, the bursting of water pipes and the blocking of drains

by fire, frost, the bursting of water pipes and the blocking of drains clearing any sink or bath blockages

routine testing and cleaning of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms

resetting of electrical trip switches due to faulty bulbs

ensuring that all repairs are reported to the relevant maintenance helpdesk as they occur

CarillionAmey has a range of customer fact sheets available on their website.

Service family accommodation in south west London ( MOD /Crown Copyright)

Moving out

Moving home can be a very busy and stressful time, so we want to make your move as easy and stress free for you and your family as possible.

Visit the CarillionAmey website for details on moving out of the UK SFA , arranging a Pre move out appointment and find out details about the CarillionAmey Walk Away Cleaning Scheme.

Move out

Your move out will be attended by a CarillionAmey Accommodation Officer who will inspect your SFA to determine if it meets the agreed move out standard.

If the standard is not satisfactory and there are deficiencies or damages that are not considered to be fair wear and tear, or you have failed to clean the property properly, a charge will be raised by the Accommodation Officer and you will be invoiced accordingly.

In this instance an appropriate Joint Personnel Administration (JPA) action will be taken by the CarillionAmey Occupancy Services team to cease accommodation charges on that property from the date of your move out.

Removal services

Agility Logistics Limited (Agility) is the MOD approved service provider for removals and is part of the Global Removal Management Services ( GRMS ).

Charges for damage and deficiencies for SFA and Substitute SFA recovery from pay

When you move out of UK service family accommodation ( SFA ) or substitute service family accommodation ( SSFA ), you may be liable for charges for damages or deficiencies that are not classed as fair wear and tear or because you have failed to prepare the property to the correct standard, for example cleanliness.

DIO can take these directly from the pay of serving personnel. Any payments taken depend on the size of the charge and individual monthly income (using MOD guidelines to ensure that deductions do not exceed a set limit of pay).

If you consider that you are not responsible for the charges, or part of them, for example that the damage is the result of fair wear and tear,you are able to dispute the charge raised using the ‘Disputed charges form’.

Full details on moving out of your SFA and recoveries from pay are available in:

JSP 464: Tri-Service accommodation regulations ( TSARs ) Part 1

) Part 1 JSP 754: Recoveries from pay (available on the Defence Intranet only)

Loss of entitlement

For enquiries about loss of entitlement to SFA resulting from retirement, redundancy, discharge or estrangement, please contact the Loss of Entitlement Team by telephoning 01904 418000 or 94510 8000.

Alternatively, you can contact the team by email: DIOSDAccn-LOETeam@mod.uk

If you believe that you will lose entitlement to SFA in the future, or find yourself in this situation, advice is available from a variety of sources. As well as the Joint Service Housing Advice Office, other sources of information and advice are: service charities; families federations; housing advice centres; and local authorities.

Customer service centres

There are a number of CarillionAmey customer service centres thoughout the UK. These offices provide you with the opportunity to discuss any issues about services provided by CarillionAmey face-to-face.

To find your nearest local customer service centre either contact the CarillionAmey Helpdesk on 0800 707 6000 or visit their website.

Making a complaint/customer services

DIO Service Delivery Accommodation and CarillionAmey are focused on providing the best service we can to service personnel and their families. However, sometimes things go wrong so below is guidance about the correct process if you wish to make a complaint.

Whatever the problem, we will endeavour to sort it out as quickly as possible. We value your feedback and monitor complaints to help us focus on improving our service in those areas.

CAAS challenges

CAAS challenges are handled in 2 stages (and are separate from the SFA complaints process below).

If you wish to challenge or appeal against your charge as a result of the Combined Accommodation Assessment System ( CAAS ) then the correct procedure is set out on the CAAS challenges page on the Defence Intranet.

To access the dedicated CAAS Intranet page, copy and paste the following URL into your browser address bar when logged on to the Defence Intranet: http://defenceintranet.diif.r.mil.uk/Organisations/Orgs/ DIO /Reference/Publications/Pages/CAASChallenges.aspx

Please note: The Stage 2 complaint form highlighted below cannot be used for CAAS challenges.

SFA complaints

Complaints are handled in 3 stages, with the aim of making sure that the majority can be fully investigated and promptly put right. If you are dissatisfied by the response at any stage, you will be given the opportunity to go to the next stage.

Stage 1

If you are dissatisfied with our service please call the CarillionAmey Helpdesk on 0800 707 6000 or visit the CarillionAmey website.

Once you have registered a complaint, a CarillionAmey customer care manager will contact you, and give you a reference number for your complaint. They will explain how the process works and keep you regularly updated on the progress of your complaint.

If you are not satisfied with the way the complaint is handled or you want to speak to someone more senior, you can speak to a senior manager at the Helpdesk or a CarillionAmey director.

Stage 2

If your complaint has been formally closed at stage 1 and you are not satisfied with the response, you can then escalate your complaint to the DIO Customer Services Team. You can do this in 3 ways:

1.Online: by completing the online stage 2 complaint form, which for security reasons is only available on the MOD Intranet. To access the form, copy and paste the following URL into your browser address bar when logged on to the Defence Intranet: http://defenceintranet.diif.r.mil.uk/libraries/3/Docs1/20150612.1/ DIO -SD-Accn-Stage2-Complaint-Form.xsn

2.Email: by emailing the DIO Customer Service Team setting out your stage 2 complaint so that you include:

the stage 1 complaint reference number

your name and telephone number

the SFA address relating to your complaint

address relating to your complaint why you are not happy with the result of your stage 1 complaint

what desired outcome or remedy you are seeking

Any emails not containing all of this information will not be accepted by the Customer Service Team. Please send your email to: DIOSDAccn-Stage2NOREPLY@mod.uk

3.Letter: by writing to the DIO Customer Service Team setting out your stage 2 complaint ensuring you include the information highlighted above.

Customer Service Team

DIO Service Delivery Accommodation

Ground Floor, Mail Point No. 4

Swales Pavilion

RAF Wyton

Cambridgeshire

PE28 2EA



If you make a stage 2 complaint, DIO will have access to your stage 1 complaints details and records, so you do not need to re-submit the full details of your complaint.

DIO will acknowledge it within 3 working days and provide you with a reference number. An investigation will then be carried out, however there is no standard response time due to the need to further investigate complaints that vary in nature and complexity.

Stage 3

If you are not satisfied with the response you receive at stage 1 and stage 2, you can escalate your complaint to the Independent Housing Review Panel by writing to:

Independent Housing Review Panel

People Accommodation

Ministry of Defence

Floor 6, Zone N

Main Building

Whitehall

London

SW1A 2HB



Further independent advice

You can also seek independent advice through your:

local service welfare organisations

Unit Welfare Officer

RAF Community Support Officer or Unit Families Officer

Families Federations representatives

HIVE

Alternatively there are civilian organisations such as Citizens Advice Bureau, service charities or housing advice centres who can help.

Downgrading or compensation

CarillionAmey and DIO do not have authority to pay compensation or loss of earnings. We may temporarily downgrade accommodation charges where a major loss of amenity has occurred. Permanent downgrading can only be approved by a Board of Officers.

UK SFA Customer Survey

A monthly telephone survey of randomly selected customers is conducted by M•E•L Research on behalf of the MOD . The aim of the research is to help MOD better understand the views of service personnel and families living in UK service family accommodation ( SFA ) and substitute SFA ( SSFA ).

Whilst customers do not have to take part, we encourage customers to respond to this short survey as your opinions will be used to measure how DIO is performing and identify ways of making further improvements to the housing service that matter to you. Answers will be treated in the strictest confidence and only used for research purposes. If you have any queries about the survey, or would like to follow up a call, M•E•L Research can be contacted on:

Telephone: 0121 604 4664 or Freephone: 0800 0730 348

The results of the survey are issued to key DIO accommodation stakeholders on a quarterly basis: DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey

The Combined accommodation assessment system ( CAAS ) for service homes

The CAAS for service family accommodation ( SFA ) is the method of setting charges in the UK and overseas and replaces the 4 Tier Grading (4TG) System (except Germany). CAAS is a fairer and less subjective system than the 4TG System, and ensures that charges for SFA are set in accordance with modern, nationally recognised standards (utilising the Department of Communities and Local Government Decent Homes Standard. Where charges increase there will be transitional protection that will set a maximum cap for the increase in any single year.