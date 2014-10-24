Combined Accommodation Assessment System: the new accommodation charging system explained

Information about a new charging system for service family accommodation (SFA), a key element of the New Employment Model Programme, was announced by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 24 October 2014. This document provides details of the new scheme.

The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) will be updated on 1 October 2020 to bring CAAS charging in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales in line with England by introducing a location assessment based on access to local services. This step has been included in policy for England since 2016 and means that all Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK will be charged using the same measure. This will deliver a fairer application of the UK Location Factor to all SFA across the UK.