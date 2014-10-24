Guidance

Combined Accommodation Assessment System: the new accommodation charging system explained

Details of a new charging system for service family accommodation (SFA), a key element of the MOD New Employment Model Programme.

Published 24 October 2014
Last updated 2 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Location Factor review guidance (July 2020)

HTML

Combined Accommodation Assessment System: the new accommodation charging system explained

PDF, 719KB

What makes a decent home?

PDF, 332KB, 1 page

Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) for service family accommodation: FAQs

PDF, 28.8KB

The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) Overseas explained (July 2015 edition)

PDF, 551KB

CAAS assessment: condition, scale and location

PDF, 720KB

The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) SFA UK (May 2015 edition)

PDF, 584KB

Details

Information about a new charging system for service family accommodation (SFA), a key element of the New Employment Model Programme, was announced by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 24 October 2014. This document provides details of the new scheme.

The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) will be updated on 1 October 2020 to bring CAAS charging in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales in line with England by introducing a location assessment based on access to local services. This step has been included in policy for England since 2016 and means that all Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK will be charged using the same measure. This will deliver a fairer application of the UK Location Factor to all SFA across the UK.

Published 24 October 2014
Last updated 2 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a new guidance document and information on the The Combined Accommodation Assessment System update on 1 October 2020.

  2. Added updated version of The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

  3. Added The Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) SFA UK (May 2015 edition).

  4. Replaced the Sanpshot of the NEM with July 2015 version.

  5. Added CAAS assessment: condition, scale and location.

  6. Added Snapshort of the NEM (May 2015 edition)

  7. Added updated CAAS FAQ document.

  8. Added updated CAAS FAQs.

  9. Added FAQ attachment

  10. Uploaded new version of infographic

  11. Added What makes a decent home leaflet.

  12. First published.

