Forces Help to Buy: Understanding service personnel experiences

Qualitative research to understand service personnel experiences in relation to Forces Help to Buy and exploring what barriers there might be to home ownership.

Ministry of Defence
19 December 2022

Understanding service personnel experiences of FHTB and exploring barriers to home ownership

The Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) pilot scheme was launched in April 2014 with the aim of supporting and encouraging home ownership amongst service personnel in the UK Armed Forces.

MOD designed a qualitative research project to understand service personnel experiences of the FHTB pilot scheme and barriers to home ownership. The results of this research will help MOD understand how satisfied and dissatisfied service personnel are with FHTB scheme, why some service personnel are choosing not to purchase their own home and how MOD could support service personnel in buying their own home, including any areas of improvement to current policy.

The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.

