UK Armed Forces Families Strategy 2022 to 2032

A strategy addressing family healthcare, education and accommodation.

Ministry of Defence
19 January 2022

UK Armed Forces Families Strategy 2022 to 2032

Ref: CP 533 PDF, 3.6 MB, 28 pages

Written Statement made by Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty

PDF, 75 KB, 1 page

The strategy addresses the challenges armed forces families face with mobility, deployment and separation and the implications this has for accessing good quality healthcare, education, and accommodation.

It also notes the evolving nature of family life and the pressures this can place on childcare and managing the career of the partner or spouse alongside that of the Service person.

The strategy will be supported by an action plan that includes the commitments made in the government’s response to Andrew Selous MP’s ‘Living in Our Shoes’ report. The strategy and action plan will be delivered in partnership with the devolved administrations, the charitable and private sectors.

Published 19 January 2022

