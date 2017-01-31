Following the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) commitment to make a new accommodation offer to help more personnel live in private accommodation and meet their aspirations for home ownership, the Ministry of Defence is considering, through the Future Accommodation Model ( FAM ), how it provides service personnel and their families with accommodation in the future, whether they are single, in a relationship or married. The survey captures the views of service personnel on their priorities and preferences of the possible package options under FAM .