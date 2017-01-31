Official Statistics
MOD Future Accommodation Model survey: 2016
Tri-service results of the Ministry of Defence's Future Accommodation Model (FAM) survey.
Detail
Following the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) commitment to make a new accommodation offer to help more personnel live in private accommodation and meet their aspirations for home ownership, the Ministry of Defence is considering, through the Future Accommodation Model (FAM), how it provides service personnel and their families with accommodation in the future, whether they are single, in a relationship or married. The survey captures the views of service personnel on their priorities and preferences of the possible package options under FAM.