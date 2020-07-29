Independent report

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey results: financial year 2020 to 2021

The quarterly results of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation service delivery customer satisfaction tracker survey for financial year 2020/21.

Published 29 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q1 2020/21

PDF, 937KB, 34 pages

Details

An ongoing series of customer satisfaction reports showing the results of the monthly surveys carried out by Opinion Research Service (ORS) on behalf of DIO Accommodation. The monthly customer tracker survey started in June 2013 and covers customers living in service family accommodation (SFA) in the UK.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation accommodation UK SFA customer satisfaction tracker survey report is published on a quarterly basis.

Published 29 July 2020

Related content