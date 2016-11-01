  1. Home

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey results: financial year 2016 to 2017

Ministry of Defence
DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey: index
1 November 2016
14 June 2017, see all updates

The quarterly results of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation service delivery customer satisfaction tracker survey for financial year 2016/17.

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q4 2016/17

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q3 2016/17

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q2 2016/17

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q1 2016/17

An ongoing series of customer satisfaction reports showing the results of the monthly surveys carried out by M•E•L Research on behalf of DIO Accommodation. The monthly customer tracker survey started in June 2013 and covers customers living in service family accommodation (SFA) in the UK.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation accommodation UK SFA customer satisfaction tracker survey report is published on a quarterly basis.

  1. Added DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q4 2016/17.
  2. Added DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey results Q3 2016/17
  3. First published.

