European Joint Support Unit ( EJSU ) overview

A part of the Global Support Organisation (GSO), the EJSU delivers firm base support to service personnel, civilians and their families serving with NATO and the EU in Europe and Turkey. We also assist the Global Administration Unit (GAU) with non- NATO or EU staff who serve in Europe close to one of our locations.

The EJSU reached Full Operating Capability on 1 April 2014 following a 2 year restructuring programme. The staff comprise UK military personnel from all 3 services, UK civil servants, locally employed civilians and dependant employees.

With a Headquarters at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe ( SHAPE ), our key locations are at: