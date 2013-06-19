Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC)

For casualty and compassionate cases contact our 24/7 telephone helpline 01452 519951

For other enquiries please use the contacts below:

Graves 01452 712612 ext 6304/6442/7659 Deceased estates 01452 712612 ext 6323/6301 Inheritance tax 01452 712612 ext 8174 Historic military commemorations 01452 712612 ext 6303/6082/5520 Licensing 01452 712612 ext 7330/6303

These numbers operate normal working hours.

Email: dbs-jcccgroupmailbox@mod.uk

Postal address:

JCCC

Innsworth House

Imjin Barracks

Gloucester

GL3 1HW



Fax: 01452 510807

Actions to be taken now

Armed forces service personnel

What you need to do:

update your next of kin and emergency contact on Joint Personnel Administration ( JPA )

make a will and enter details of the will’s location on your JPA record

Guidance for regulars and reserves on writing and recording wills as well as their storage and eventual disposal on death or completion of service is available in DIN 2014-01-174 Tri-service arrangements for the administration of service wills ( MOD personnel only).

circulate the JPA P001 (a credit card sized form given to you by your Unit) to your family and friends, with your details (rank, name, service number.) written on the card

download the MOD ICE (In Case of Emergency) app on the devices of your friends and family

Next of kin this is your closest living relative Emergency contact is the person you chose to be called first if you have an emergency

Here is a short film outlining the role of the JCCC for you as a service person.

This film can only be viewed on personal devices.

Service Personnel Brief

Service personnel transcript (MS Word Document, 19.3KB)

Families and loved ones

What you can do to prepare:

encourage the serving personnel to update the next of kin, emergency contact and will details on JPA

ask the serving personnel for the JPA P001, a card which provides details about who to call in an emergency

P001, a card which provides details about who to call in an emergency ask the serving personnel to download the MOD ICE (in case of emergency) on your device

Useful information to give the JCCC when you call:

rank, name, service and unit

service number

date of birth

details of the compassionate case

Here is a short film outlining the role of the JCCC for you as a family member or loved one of service personnel.

This film can only be viewed on personal devices.

Families Brief

Families transcript (MS Word Document, 17.1KB)

Bereavement guide for families of service personnel

Families who have lost a loved one will receive a hard copy Purple Pack via their visiting officer. This online extended version contains further information, links, guidance and support.

Within the Purple Pack, you will find information on:

immediate issues faced by families

funerals

entitlements and benefits

various support networks

You can access the Purple Pack here.

In Case of Emergency app ( MOD ICE )

The JCCC app is called MOD ICE and provides a simple ‘click and call’ facility that will direct you to the best person, or organisation, to contact when faced with an emergency.

Only service personnel have access to download the app:

ask your service person to log in to www.defencegateway.mod.uk on your device

search for ‘ JCCC MOD ICE ’ in the App Store

Casualty reporting

If a casualty occurs, the nominated emergency contact and next of kin will be informed. The JCCC may be able to approve the travel of next of kin to the bedside of a casualty if appropriate.

If personnel die in service, the JCCC will make the post-death arrangements and can provide advice on:

repatriation

funeral entitlements

marking of graves

estate issues

Casualty Notifying Officer is the person who tells you about the casualty in the first instance Visiting Officer is the person provides you with long term support

Telephone: 01452 519951

If you have questions on financial matters relating to service in the armed forces, you should call the Veterans UK Freephone helpline: 0808 1914 218 (from outside the UK call: +44 1253 866 043).

Armed Forces Incident Centre

The Armed Forces Incident Centre will be activated if a mass casualty incident occurs involving any defence personnel to handle enquiries from families and provide updates on the incident. However, in the early phases of a major incident, information will be limited as the JCCC will be concentrating its efforts on informing emergency contacts/next of kin about those who may have been injured.

Activation will be published through the media and service command headquarters at which time the phone line will be active.

Compassionate casework

Serving personnel can be returned on compassionate grounds in the event of an unexpected death in the family, serious illness or serious family crisis. Expected events, such as a scheduled surgery, are considered welfare cases and are handled by the unit.

The JCCC work with service welfare organisations to decide what travel and assistance can be provided. In the most serious cases, the individual will be returned to the UK the fastest way possible.

Important information:

serving personnel must be abroad

travel to the UK only is provided

commanding officers must approve compassionate leave

parents, legal guardians, spouses, siblings and children are in scope, but not grandparents or partners

MOD Civilians

Entitled MOD Civilians are also provided with the same services regarding casualty reporting and compassionate cases. Please contact the JCCC Operations room for more details should you feel that this may affect you.

Telephone: 01452 519951

Funerals and graves

Important information:

serving military personnel are entitled to a service funded or private funeral

a £1,000 funeral expenses grant will be given to the next of kin, or executor

private funerals are paid for by the family but an additional grant of up to £3,385 is reimbursed to the next of kin, or executor, on production of a receipted funeral bill

for service funded funerals, the majority of the undertaker’s bill is settled by the unit

Executor is the person appointed to administrate the estate of a deceased person

Depending on whether the deceased is buried or cremated, service funded funerals will also include the offer of:

a military pattern headstone, or an urn plot marker, or entry in a book of remembrance

the future maintenance of a military pattern headstone

The MOD offers to maintain headstones marking the graves of those who have died in military service (since 1 January 1948), provided the individual receives a service funded funeral. The grave is marked by a military pattern headstone and any deeds are held by the JCCC .

The graves of those who died in the two world wars are maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Details of all those who die in military service are passed to the trustees of the armed forces memorial, which is located in the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The Trustees, not the MOD decide if an individual qualifies to be named on the memorial. More information can be found via the National Memorial Arboretum website.

Rolls of Honour are also maintained by each service and list the names of all those who have died in paid military service since 1 January 1948.

Contact us

Deceased estates casework

If there is an in service death, and the individual left a valid will, the JCCC must liaise with the appointed executor on estate issues. If there is no will, the JCCC will liaise with the next of kin ( NOK ) and their Visiting Officer.

The JCCC can offer advice on:

estate payments

return of personal effects

inheritance tax exemption for a death linked to active, war like or emergency service

Inheritance tax exemptions are automatically granted on the estate of qualifying serving personnel by the JCCC , but exemptions on the estates of veterans must be applied for by the next of kin or executor by contacting JCCC Deceased Estates

Contact us

The Ministry of Defence currently holds funds due to the estates of personnel because an appropriate relative was not found. This list can be found on the unpaid estates page.

Commemorative funerals

When remains are found of British service personnel killed in historic campaigns dating back to the First World War, the JCCC co-ordinates efforts to identify the remains working with the host nation, CWGC, service historic branches and regimental contacts.

The JCCC Commemorations is responsible for:

burial

military funeral

reception

tracing next of kin/descendants

funding 2 entitled relatives to attend the ceremony

Commemorations also consider claims regarding the identity of individuals previously buried as “unknown”. The initial claim is sent through the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, JCCC Commemorations acts as the deciding authority on all cases.

The JCCC Commemorations is responsible for:

rededication ceremony

reception

tracing next of kin/ descendants

funding two entitled relatives to attend the ceremony

Contact us

The JCCC also issues licences to groups wishing to excavate at military aircraft crash sites in the UK, see Aviation Archaeology.

