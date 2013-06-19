Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC)

Guidance
Management of British armed forces casualties and compassionate cases 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Contact us
For casualty and compassionate cases contact our 24/7 telephone helpline 01452 519951
For other enquiries please use the contacts below:
|Graves
|01452 712612 ext 6304/6442/7659
|Deceased estates
|01452 712612 ext 6323/6301
|Inheritance tax
|01452 712612 ext 8174
|Historic military commemorations
|01452 712612 ext 6303/6082/5520
|Licensing
|01452 712612 ext 7330/6303
These numbers operate normal working hours.
Email: dbs-jcccgroupmailbox@mod.uk
Postal address:
JCCC
Innsworth House
Imjin Barracks
Gloucester
GL3 1HW
Fax: 01452 510807
Actions to be taken now
Armed forces service personnel
What you need to do:
-
update your next of kin and emergency contact on Joint Personnel Administration (JPA)
-
make a will and enter details of the will’s location on your JPA record
Guidance for regulars and reserves on writing and recording wills as well as their storage and eventual disposal on death or completion of service is available in DIN 2014-01-174 Tri-service arrangements for the administration of service wills (MOD personnel only).
-
circulate the JPA P001 (a credit card sized form given to you by your Unit) to your family and friends, with your details (rank, name, service number.) written on the card
-
download the MOD ICE (In Case of Emergency) app on the devices of your friends and family
|Next of kin
|this is your closest living relative
|Emergency contact
|is the person you chose to be called first if you have an emergency
Here is a short film outlining the role of the JCCC for you as a service person.
This film can only be viewed on personal devices.
Service personnel transcript (MS Word Document, 19.3KB)
Families and loved ones
What you can do to prepare:
- encourage the serving personnel to update the next of kin, emergency contact and will details on JPA
- ask the serving personnel for the JPA P001, a card which provides details about who to call in an emergency
- ask the serving personnel to download the MOD ICE (in case of emergency) on your device
Useful information to give the JCCC when you call:
- rank, name, service and unit
- service number
- date of birth
- details of the compassionate case
Here is a short film outlining the role of the JCCC for you as a family member or loved one of service personnel.
This film can only be viewed on personal devices.
Families transcript (MS Word Document, 17.1KB)
Bereavement guide for families of service personnel
Families who have lost a loved one will receive a hard copy Purple Pack via their visiting officer. This online extended version contains further information, links, guidance and support.
Within the Purple Pack, you will find information on:
- immediate issues faced by families
- funerals
- entitlements and benefits
- various support networks
You can access the Purple Pack here.
In Case of Emergency app (MOD ICE)
The JCCC app is called MOD ICE and provides a simple ‘click and call’ facility that will direct you to the best person, or organisation, to contact when faced with an emergency.
Only service personnel have access to download the app:
- ask your service person to log in to www.defencegateway.mod.uk on your device
- search for ‘JCCC MOD ICE’ in the App Store
Casualty reporting
If a casualty occurs, the nominated emergency contact and next of kin will be informed. The JCCC may be able to approve the travel of next of kin to the bedside of a casualty if appropriate.
If personnel die in service, the JCCC will make the post-death arrangements and can provide advice on:
- repatriation
- funeral entitlements
- marking of graves
- estate issues
|Casualty Notifying Officer
|is the person who tells you about the casualty in the first instance
|Visiting Officer
|is the person provides you with long term support
Telephone: 01452 519951
If you have questions on financial matters relating to service in the armed forces, you should call the Veterans UK Freephone helpline: 0808 1914 218 (from outside the UK call: +44 1253 866 043).
Armed Forces Incident Centre
The Armed Forces Incident Centre will be activated if a mass casualty incident occurs involving any defence personnel to handle enquiries from families and provide updates on the incident. However, in the early phases of a major incident, information will be limited as the JCCC will be concentrating its efforts on informing emergency contacts/next of kin about those who may have been injured.
Activation will be published through the media and service command headquarters at which time the phone line will be active.
Compassionate casework
Serving personnel can be returned on compassionate grounds in the event of an unexpected death in the family, serious illness or serious family crisis. Expected events, such as a scheduled surgery, are considered welfare cases and are handled by the unit.
The JCCC work with service welfare organisations to decide what travel and assistance can be provided. In the most serious cases, the individual will be returned to the UK the fastest way possible.
Important information:
- serving personnel must be abroad
- travel to the UK only is provided
- commanding officers must approve compassionate leave
- parents, legal guardians, spouses, siblings and children are in scope, but not grandparents or partners
MOD Civilians
Entitled MOD Civilians are also provided with the same services regarding casualty reporting and compassionate cases. Please contact the JCCC Operations room for more details should you feel that this may affect you.
Telephone: 01452 519951
Funerals and graves
Important information:
- serving military personnel are entitled to a service funded or private funeral
- a £1,000 funeral expenses grant will be given to the next of kin, or executor
- private funerals are paid for by the family but an additional grant of up to £3,385 is reimbursed to the next of kin, or executor, on production of a receipted funeral bill
- for service funded funerals, the majority of the undertaker’s bill is settled by the unit
|Executor
|is the person appointed to administrate the estate of a deceased person
Depending on whether the deceased is buried or cremated, service funded funerals will also include the offer of:
- a military pattern headstone, or an urn plot marker, or entry in a book of remembrance
- the future maintenance of a military pattern headstone
The MOD offers to maintain headstones marking the graves of those who have died in military service (since 1 January 1948), provided the individual receives a service funded funeral. The grave is marked by a military pattern headstone and any deeds are held by the JCCC.
The graves of those who died in the two world wars are maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Details of all those who die in military service are passed to the trustees of the armed forces memorial, which is located in the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The Trustees, not the MOD decide if an individual qualifies to be named on the memorial. More information can be found via the National Memorial Arboretum website.
Rolls of Honour are also maintained by each service and list the names of all those who have died in paid military service since 1 January 1948.
Deceased estates casework
If there is an in service death, and the individual left a valid will, the JCCC must liaise with the appointed executor on estate issues. If there is no will, the JCCC will liaise with the next of kin (NOK) and their Visiting Officer.
The JCCC can offer advice on:
- estate payments
- return of personal effects
- inheritance tax exemption for a death linked to active, war like or emergency service
Inheritance tax exemptions are automatically granted on the estate of qualifying serving personnel by the JCCC, but exemptions on the estates of veterans must be applied for by the next of kin or executor by contacting JCCC Deceased Estates
The Ministry of Defence currently holds funds due to the estates of personnel because an appropriate relative was not found. This list can be found on the unpaid estates page.
Commemorative funerals
When remains are found of British service personnel killed in historic campaigns dating back to the First World War, the JCCC co-ordinates efforts to identify the remains working with the host nation, CWGC, service historic branches and regimental contacts.
The JCCC Commemorations is responsible for:
- burial
- military funeral
- reception
- tracing next of kin/descendants
- funding 2 entitled relatives to attend the ceremony
Commemorations also consider claims regarding the identity of individuals previously buried as “unknown”. The initial claim is sent through the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, JCCC Commemorations acts as the deciding authority on all cases.
The JCCC Commemorations is responsible for:
- rededication ceremony
- reception
- tracing next of kin/ descendants
- funding two entitled relatives to attend the ceremony
The JCCC also issues licences to groups wishing to excavate at military aircraft crash sites in the UK, see Aviation Archaeology.
Additional support
