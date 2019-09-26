Guidance
MOD War Detectives – the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team - who we are
Introducing the JCCC team.
Who we are
The ‘MOD War Detectives’ are the Ministry of Defence team who investigate historical casework (from World War 1 onwards). The MOD War Detectives will:
- attempt to identify the remains of British armed forces personnel discovered in former battlefields across the world
- identify and re-name the grave of those who were buried as “unknown”
- coordinate a military commemorative service for all cases we have fully investigated
- issue licences for the excavation of military aircraft sites in the UK (under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986)
The MOD War Detectives’ official name is the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team, part of the wider Defence Business Services organisation. The small team is based at Imjin Barracks, Gloucester.
Click here to find out what we do.
Look at our future services and current appeals.
Contact us
Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team
JCCC
Room G35
Innsworth House
Imjin Barracks
Gloucester
GL3 1HW
Telephone
01452 712612 ext 5520/6303/6082/5465
MOD War Detectives /@WarDetectives
/@WarDetectives