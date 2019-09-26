MOD War Detectives – the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team - who we are

Who we are

MOD War Detectives, Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team, Crown Copyright, All rights reserved

The ‘ MOD War Detectives’ are the Ministry of Defence team who investigate historical casework (from World War 1 onwards). The MOD War Detectives will:

attempt to identify the remains of British armed forces personnel discovered in former battlefields across the world

identify and re-name the grave of those who were buried as “unknown”

coordinate a military commemorative service for all cases we have fully investigated

issue licences for the excavation of military aircraft sites in the UK (under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986)

The MOD War Detectives’ official name is the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team, part of the wider Defence Business Services organisation. The small team is based at Imjin Barracks, Gloucester.

Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations team

JCCC

Room G35

Innsworth House

Imjin Barracks

Gloucester

GL3 1HW



Email

mod-wardetectives@mod.gov.uk

Telephone

01452 712612 ext 5520/6303/6082/5465

Facebook

MOD War Detectives /@WarDetectives

Twitter

/@WarDetectives