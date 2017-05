Details

The online extended Purple Pack offers guidance, information and support to those who have a lost a loved one whilst still in service. The pack provides guidance for service families through the practical elements of bereavement (funerals, entitlements and benefits) whilst also providing links to further support networks. The visiting officer or veterans welfare manager will also be on hand to support families. There is also a frequently asked questions section and checklist to help guide families during this difficult time.

Ownership