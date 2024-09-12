Getting additional support when leaving the armed forces

What help you can get

If you or a family member are facing challenges leaving the armed forces and adjusting to civilian life, Defence Transition Services ( DTS ) may be able to help.

Support should always be sought through your unit in the first instance, who should be able to help in most cases. DTS is in place to provide additional support for those with the most acute transition needs.

DTS can help you access support with:

mental health

physical health

drugs and alcohol misuse

training, education and employment

housing, accommodation and relocation

finance, debt and benefits

family or relationship breakdown

supporting agencies

DTS will work with you to understand your situation and identify your needs so that we can help you access the right support from the right provider.

They will help you understand what support is available and help you access it, either by signposting you to a different organisation or working with you on a casework basis.

How to get help

There are 2 ways to make a referral.

In-service referrals

If you are within the chain of command of another service leaver (or in a transition, resettlement or welfare-related role in their unit), you can refer them on their behalf using the form below:

If you are unsure whether you should make a referral, speak to your chain of command within your unit or email DBSVets- DTS -Central@mod.gov.uk.

If you wish to refer yourself

If you wish to refer yourself, or have been approached by someone to act on their behalf, use the form below:

Contractors without an MODNet email address should use the self-referral form.

We will contact you within 5 working days for an initial discussion to identify the next steps.

For any queries, email:

DBSVets- DTS -Central@mod.gov.uk

More about Defence Transition Services

The work of Defence Transition Services is unpinned by the Defence Holistic Transition Policy, which can be found below: