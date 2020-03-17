Promotional material

Housing Publications magazines produced by the Joint Service Housing Advice Office (JSHAO) and civilian housing briefing dates for 2020.

Published 17 March 2020
Ministry of Defence

Home Matters (Spring 2020)

PDF, 2.79MB, 32 pages

The magazine for the Joint Service Housing Advice Office providing advice on housing for service personnel and families.

Visit our civilian housing briefing page to find a full list of briefing dates.

This page has been renamed. All previous magazine publications and related information can be found at Housing Matters Magazine.

