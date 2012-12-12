Recruiting ex-Services personnel

How to access the CTP and our no-cost services

If you need a team or are looking for talent to help drive your business forward, please register your company at www.modctp.co.uk/employers or contact us using this form.

The Ministry of Defence’s Career Transition Partnership ( CTP ) connects a wide range of experienced, trained and skilled ex-Service people with employers. The CTP provide a personalised service to employers, regardless of size throughout the UK and overseas. This relationship recognises and builds on the talent that ex-Service personnel have to offer the wider civilian labour market and employers demand for high quality employees to drive their businesses forward.

Why employ a Service leaver?

The benefits of employing Service leavers: talent into your organisation

Over 14,000 Service leavers enter the civilian job market through the CTP every year. They include engineers, technicians, trainers, administrators, IT managers, drivers, chefs, nurses, pilots, operations managers, facilities managers, project managers, communications experts and much more.

Today’s Armed Forces personnel are accustomed to operating in the most complex of environments, maximising the benefits of teamwork whilst harnessing cutting edge technology to its very limits. However, teamwork, technical abilities and tenacity are not the only attributes that Service leavers have to offer employers.

Service leavers have unrivalled experience and excellent personal qualities. They have been tested in highly demanding and pressurised situations and are used to taking responsibility for their actions and getting things done first time. Service leavers are quick to learn, picking up new skills and adapting to new circumstances with ease. They are self-disciplined and motivated problem solvers who will get a task done, whatever it takes.

In addition to offering such professional and technical abilities, they are also skilled in planning and organising, teamwork, communication, management, and leadership; skills that have been honed in some of the toughest environments.

As well as these transferable skills, Service leavers bring their considerable experience, as well as moral and physical courage to your business.

Services available

CTP services available to you the employer

The CTP provide a personalised, no cost recruitment service designed to meet the needs of UK employers. Our Employer Engagement Team (EET) is split into three elements:

Firstly, developing and managing strategic relationships with employers and employer groups, with the aim of maximising the number of quality vacancies and opportunities for Service leavers. The opportunities sourced will be available to all cohorts of Service leavers with roles from apprentice to executive level, including vocational opportunities for wounded Injured and sick.

Secondly, to develop vital working relationships with employers, engaging stakeholders across the UK regions.

Thirdly, we have developed a deeper understanding of what industry sectors need and how that relates to Service leavers from across the three Services. We look at what their skills gaps are, what job opportunities are available within the sector, what training is required for these roles, and what trends are emerging from the sector. This enables us to better prepare our Service leavers for the industry. We then promote this knowledge across the whole CTP and with those leaving the Services.

Our Employer Relations Managers (ERM) can discuss your requirements and advise you on how best to use the services of the CTP .

As part of the CTP model, the Forces Employment Charity and RBLI provide discrete elements of the model. This enables a strong link to be made between those leaving the Services and an enduring support to veteran’s employment. This link is enhanced by robust data sharing and recognised pathways to support the relatively few with enduring support needs beyond employment.

Advertise your vacancy on the CTP Jobs Portal

The CTP Digital Platform offers tailored support for Service leavers transitioning to civilian life, featuring a cost-free Jobs Portal for advertising vacancies to Armed Forces talent. With intelligent job matching, your roles are promoted to candidates who best fit your needs. The portal also allows direct applications and provides simple screening options.

Employment Fairs

CTP Employment Fairs across the UK attract thousands of Service leavers each year, providing an excellent opportunity to fill vacancies, promote your brand, and build a talent pipeline. You can directly promote your vacancies and receive applications on the spot. While CTP recruitment is fully funded and free, a small fee applies to attend the fairs to cover costs.

Visit www.modctp.co.uk for more information.

Host Recruitment or Open Days

We can help organise and promote recruitment events or open days tailored to our candidates. These events, held in-person or virtually, showcase your organisation and can include presentations, tours, workshops, networking, and informal interviews. Invitations can be targeted to Service leavers who meet your criteria.