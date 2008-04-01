Guidance

Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (JSP 764)

This Joint Service Publication (JSP) 764 explains the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (AFPS 05).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
1 April 2008
Last updated
20 April 2023 — See all updates

Documents

JSP 764 Part 1: Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005

Ref: JSP 764 PDF, 814 KB, 68 pages

JSP 764 Part 2: early leavers rules

Ref: JSP 764 PDF, 519 KB, 16 pages

JSP 764 Part 3: Reserve Forces Pension Scheme

Ref: JSP 764 PDF, 687 KB, 48 pages

JSP 764 Part 5: compensation for redundancy

PDF, 658 KB, 32 pages

JSP 764 Part 6: Directed Early Retirement

PDF, 533 KB, 12 pages

JSP 764 Part 7: annuity and additional pension for holders of Gallantry awards

PDF, 429 KB, 7 pages

Details

AFPS 05 is introduced under powers held by the Secretary of State through the Armed Forces (Pensions and Compensation) Act 2004, which came into force on 6 April 2005.

The detailed rules are set out in Statutory Instrument 2005/438 (SI 2005/438). Subsequent amendments are set out in SI 2006/1438, SI 2006/717,SI 2007/2608, SI 2008/229, SI 2009/544.

This Joint Service Publication (JSP) 764 guidance explains but does not supersede the contents of that SI.

Read the JSP 764: Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 preliminaries link accessible by MOD personnel only.

Legislation

The following legislation applies to AFPS 05:

Published 1 April 2008
Last updated 20 April 2023 + show all updates

  1. Removed 'JSP 764 Part 4: supplementary information' as this information is out of date and currently under review.

  2. Added revised parts 1 to 6 and new part 7 and front loaded title.

  3. First published.

