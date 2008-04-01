Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (JSP 764)
This Joint Service Publication (JSP) 764 explains the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (AFPS 05).
AFPS 05 is introduced under powers held by the Secretary of State through the Armed Forces (Pensions and Compensation) Act 2004, which came into force on 6 April 2005.
The detailed rules are set out in Statutory Instrument 2005/438 (SI 2005/438). Subsequent amendments are set out in SI 2006/1438, SI 2006/717,SI 2007/2608, SI 2008/229, SI 2009/544.
This Joint Service Publication (JSP) 764 guidance explains but does not supersede the contents of that SI.
Read the JSP 764: Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 preliminaries link accessible by MOD personnel only.
Legislation
The following legislation applies to AFPS 05:
