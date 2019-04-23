Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015 and Early Departure Payments Scheme 2015 (JSP 905, Part One)
JSP 905 is the policy document for the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015 and this includes the Armed Forces Early Departure Payments Scheme 2015.
AFPS 15 is introduced under powers held by the Secretary of State through the Public Service Pension Act 2013.
The scheme came into force on 1 April 2015. The detailed rules are set out in Statutory Instrument (SI) 2014/2336. Subsequent amendments are set out in SI 2015/466 and SI 2018/1111 . SI 2014/2328 sets out the Early Departure Payment Scheme rules.
This Joint Service Publication (JSP) 905 guidance explains but does not supersede the contents of that SI.
Last updated 14 September 2020 + show all updates
Added: AFPS 2015 and Early Departure Payments Scheme 2015 (JSP 905, part one) (updated 14 September 2020)
-
First published.