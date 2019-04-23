Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015 and Early Departure Payments Scheme 2015 (JSP 905, Part One)

AFPS 15 is introduced under powers held by the Secretary of State through the Public Service Pension Act 2013.

The scheme came into force on 1 April 2015. The detailed rules are set out in Statutory Instrument ( SI ) 2014/2336. Subsequent amendments are set out in SI 2015/466 and SI 2018/1111 . SI 2014/2328 sets out the Early Departure Payment Scheme rules.