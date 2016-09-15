Guidance
Defence research involving human participants (JSP 536)
This JSP explains MOD’s process for the assessment and approval of research protocols involving human participants.
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 536 also provides instructions and guidance for all involved in sponsoring, funding, managing, reviewing and utilising research funded by the MOD.
Published 15 September 2016
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
- Updated 'JSP 536: Governance of research involving human participants. Part 1: Directive (Version 3.0 Dec 2019)' and 'JSP 536: Governance of research involving human participants. Part 2: Guidance (Version 3.0 Dec 2019)'.
- First published.