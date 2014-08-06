Guidance
The education of service children and young people (JSP 342)
Joint Service Publication 342 provides policy and guidance for the education of service children and young people.
The policy within these documents combines and supersedes JSP 302 ‘The education of service children overseas’ (revised 1991), JSP 342 ‘The education of service children’ (revised 1988) and JSP 819 Delivering early years foundation stage (EYFS) in overseas settings.
- Service Children’s Education
Published 6 August 2014
Last updated 19 September 2019 + show all updates
